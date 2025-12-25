Pakistan leaders honour Christian community, reaffirm minority rights

Prime Minister, President, and Military Officials pledge protection of rights on Christmas
Dubai: Pakistan’s political and military leadership on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community, celebrating their contributions to the country and reaffirming the nation’s commitment to equality, religious freedom, and national unity.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s Christians “form an integral part of our national fabric,” noting their enduring contributions in education, healthcare, social welfare, and defence.
“Their sacrifices alongside the nation in the fight against terrorism are deeply valued and a source of collective pride,” he added in a message on social media platform X.
The Prime Minister extended warm greetings to Christians in Pakistan and across the world, wishing that the festive season “fill hearts with joy, strengthen bonds of harmony, and bring peace, hope, and prosperity to all.”
In a statement carried by state-run APP, PM Shehbaz described Christmas as a celebration that “conveys a universal message of love, peace, tolerance, and goodwill for all humanity.” He said that ensuring equal rights, freedoms, and opportunities for all citizens without discrimination remains a top priority for the government.
Addressing a Christmas ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister highlighted the historic and valuable role of Pakistan’s Christian community in the country’s progress since independence. He paid tribute to notable figures such as Justice Alvin Robert Cornelius, Dr Ruth Pfau, and war hero Cecil Chaudhry, remembering their contributions to national development, education, healthcare, and defence. He also acknowledged Christian citizens like Sepoy Haroon William, who sacrificed their lives in service to the country.
“I assure you that this country belongs to all of us. We all have equal rights here. As the prime minister, I assure you of our full support in your journey of progress and prosperity. No one will be allowed to commit injustice against you,” he added.
President Asif Ali Zardari also conveyed his greetings, calling Christmas a “time of hope, peace, and compassion.” He recalled Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s address to the first Constituent Assembly in 1947, which guaranteed freedom of worship for all citizens regardless of religion, caste, or creed. The president highlighted the Christian community’s contributions across politics, defence, education, healthcare, literature, arts, and public service, emphasising that diversity is a source of national strength.
The Pakistan Armed Forces joined the celebrations, extending “heartfelt” greetings and reaffirming their commitment to protecting minority rights, religious freedom, and national unity. Chief of Defence Forces and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Christ Church in Rawalpindi, meeting with members of the Christian community. He paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Jinnah’s vision of equality and tolerance, while acknowledging the distinguished service of Christians in the armed forces across generations.
“Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity, equal opportunities, and shared constitutional values beyond religion, ethnicity, caste, or creed,” Field Marshal Munir said, stressing interfaith harmony, mutual respect, and unity. Christian community leaders expressed gratitude for his visit and the armed forces’ role in fostering inclusivity and national cohesion.
