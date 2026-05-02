No trade barriers: ASEAN takes firm stand to protect supply chains

“We expressed deep concern that the current disruptions to key maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, where around one-quarter of global seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through, with over 80 percent destined for Asia, are posing severe risks to global energy security, fuelling persistent volatility in oil and LNG prices, and sharply increasing freight, insurance, and logistics costs,” explained the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC).