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GCC states flag global food supply risks, call for coordinated international response

Talks highlight rising costs, disruptions, pressure on import-dependent nations

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Among the directly impacted sectors are farmers and fishermen, leading to anticipated global shortages in the coming months
Among the directly impacted sectors are farmers and fishermen, leading to anticipated global shortages in the coming months

Dubai: Several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have raised concerns over mounting risks to global food supplies, calling for a coordinated international action to safeguard supply chains amid ongoing global disruptions.

The call has come during a meeting held at the Philippine Embassy in Rome, where ambassadors and permanent representatives to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait met for the courtesy call.

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Growing risks 

GCC diplomats have warned that the impact of the current tensions is going farther than the immediate areas of conflict.

“The conflict’s repercussions extend far beyond the region, affecting global supply chains for energy, fertilisers, and even essential industrial gases like helium,” said the embassy in a statement.

For his part, Philippine ambassador to Italy Nathaniel Imperial, who also serves as the country’s permanent representative to FAO, has expressed support for the GCC’s push to address food security within FAO’s mandate, stressing the importance of collective global action.

Import-dependent countries feel the strain

According to Imperial, there are significant food security challenges due to the impact of the war on fertilisers and food prices.

“As an import-dependent country with a large population, the cost of fuel has drastically increased agricultural operational costs and consumer prices,” stated Imperial.

Moreover, the ambassador has extended his gratitude to GCC countries for ensuring the safety and welfare of Filipino nationals in their territories.

Farmers, fishermen among hardest hit

Additionally, GCC representatives have noted that key sectors such as farming and fishing are bearing the brunt of supply disruptions.

“Among the directly impacted sectors are farmers and fishermen, leading to anticipated global shortages in the coming months.”

The meeting has reflected that despite the continuing geoppolitical situation, there is also an alignment between GCC and Asian nations in addressing food security and in looking for alternatives and solutions to stabilise and put back on track global supply chains.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAESaudi ArabiaBahrainKuwaitPhilippinesAsiaGulfUS-Israel-Iran war

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