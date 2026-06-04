Asyad Group expands its global footprint with the acquisition of a controlling stake in Uzbekistan’s logistics platforms

Abdulrahman Salim Al Hatmi, Group CEO of Asyad Group, stated: "This strategic investment marks a pivotal advancement in Asyad Group's global expansion journey, establishing our operational foothold in Central Asia and creating a direct logistics bridge between Oman and the region's fastest-growing markets. By securing ownership of key dry port assets in Uzbekistan, we are now uniquely positioned to integrate rail and road transport, warehousing, customs clearance, and last-mile delivery with our port operations in Oman. This end-to-end intermodal capability strengthens our value proposition, enabling us to unlock new cargo flows while driving higher utilization across our ports. This acquisition accelerates our growth ambitions into key international markets and advances Asyad's position as a leading fully integrated supply chain partner, delivering integrated multimodal logistics solutions across critical trade corridors, connecting Central Asia to the GCC and global markets through a comprehensive, efficient, and future-ready logistics ecosystem."