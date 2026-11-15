Age gap proves to be too much for the man who is now being questioned by police
Age certainly was a bar to this love story, which has ended in broken hearts and a visit to the Canadian Embassy.
A Canadian woman met someone special on a dating app. The only problem was he was thousands of kilometres away, in India's Rajasthan.
Still, as they chatted over the dating app, they became fond of each other, eventually agreeing to wed.
A year into the relationship, she gathered her courage and some cash and bought herself a ticket to New Delhi. Having got her tourist visa, the woman arrived in the Indian capital on Nov 11 and hurried to find her partner.
They met at the airport when the man picked her up and drove her to his aunt and uncles home (where he too was staying).
Neemrana Station House Officer Surendra Yadav, who spoke about the case to NDTV, said things began well enough, with the family discussing the upcoming nuptials. Things went well until the family realised the woman is 61 years old.
When the man - who hails from Panipat - refused to marry her because of her age, she headed to the Canadian Embassy.
When she reached the Embassy, it called up the police who then caught the man and took both of them to the police station. While the man is questioned about his reasoning and the promises he made to her, the woman is staying at Core Centre in Kotputli.
The investigation is ongoing.