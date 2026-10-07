Thai woman travels to Kanpur to find husband, discovers his wife and 3 children; alleges Rs6m fraud

She says online romance led to marriage before husband took Rs6m and disappeared
Dubai: What began as an online friendship, blossomed into love and ended in marriage took a devastating turn for a Thai woman when she travelled to India looking for her husband — and allegedly discovered he already had a wife and three children.
Upsorn, a Thailand resident who runs a restaurant and canteen, had met Irfan, a leather businessman from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, on social media, NDTV reported.
Their conversations gradually became romantic, and Upsorn said Irfan told her he was unmarried. He later travelled to Thailand to meet her and, after gaining her trust, married her there about two years ago, according to the report.
For Upsorn, however, marriage was only the beginning of what she alleges became an elaborate deception.
She claimed that after their wedding, Irfan repeatedly sought money from her, saying he needed it for his business and other expenses.
Over time, she allegedly gave him nearly Rs6 million (Rs60 lakh), using money earned from her restaurant as well as funds borrowed from relatives.
Then, according to Upsorn, Irfan stopped communicating with her and returned to India.
After months of being unable to contact the man she believed was her husband, Upsorn decided to find him herself.
She travelled to India and arrived at Irfan’s home in Kanpur on October 6.
There, she allegedly made a startling discovery: Irfan, who she said had presented himself as unmarried, had three children from a marriage of about 12 years, NDTV reported.
Upsorn confronted him over the alleged deception and demanded the return of her money.
She alleged that the confrontation turned violent and accused Irfan of physically assaulting her.
The Thai woman also alleged that Irfan told her she would have to convert to Islam and wear a burqa if she wanted to live with him or get her money back.
Upsorn subsequently approached Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shiva Singh and detailed her allegations.
Police registered an FIR based on her complaint and arrested Irfan, according to the report.
Investigators are now examining documents relating to the couple’s marriage as well as financial transactions connected to Upsorn’s claim that she transferred nearly Rs6 million to him.
Police are also investigating her allegation that she was pressured to change her religion.
The allegations against Irfan have not yet been proven in court.