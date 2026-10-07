Thai woman travels to Kanpur to find husband, discovers his wife and 3 children; alleges Rs6m fraud

Dubai: What began as an online friendship, blossomed into love and ended in marriage took a devastating turn for a Thai woman when she travelled to India looking for her husband — and allegedly discovered he already had a wife and three children.

Their conversations gradually became romantic, and Upsorn said Irfan told her he was unmarried. He later travelled to Thailand to meet her and, after gaining her trust, married her there about two years ago, according to the report.

She claimed that after their wedding, Irfan repeatedly sought money from her, saying he needed it for his business and other expenses.

There, she allegedly made a startling discovery: Irfan, who she said had presented himself as unmarried, had three children from a marriage of about 12 years, NDTV reported.

The Thai woman also alleged that Irfan told her she would have to convert to Islam and wear a burqa if she wanted to live with him or get her money back.

Investigators are now examining documents relating to the couple’s marriage as well as financial transactions connected to Upsorn’s claim that she transferred nearly Rs6 million to him.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.