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Wife carries disabled husband on her back to seek help in Kolkata

Couple travelled from the Sundarbans hoping for mobility aid and a home of their own

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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The couple travelled from the remote island region to attend a public outreach programme organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, where citizens were invited to directly present their concerns to the government.
The couple travelled from the remote island region to attend a public outreach programme organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, where citizens were invited to directly present their concerns to the government.
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Dubai: A woman from the Sundarbans carried her disabled husband on her back to a public grievance meeting in Kolkata, hoping that a long journey and a heartfelt plea would bring help for their struggling family.

The couple travelled from the remote island region to attend a public outreach programme organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, where citizens were invited to directly present their concerns to the government.

Images of the woman carrying her husband through the crowd drew attention at the event, highlighting the hardships faced by many families in rural and inaccessible parts of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sanyasi Mandal said he had travelled to Kolkata in the hope of receiving an electric vehicle to improve his mobility and assistance in securing a home for his family.

“I have come from the Sundarbans. I am helpless and in need of an electric vehicle,” Mandal said.

He said the family also raised concerns about not receiving benefits under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and sought support from the government.

According to Mandal, the chief minister assured the couple that their issues would be looked into and that efforts would be made to resolve them within a week.

For the couple, the journey to Kolkata was about more than government assistance. It was a chance to be heard.

The Sundarbans, a vast delta region spread across islands and waterways, is home to many communities that often face challenges in accessing healthcare, transport and public services. For people living with disabilities, those challenges can be even greater.

At the grievance meeting, however, Mandal’s story stood out not only because of his request for help but also because of the determination shown by his wife, who carried him on her back to ensure their voice reached the authorities.

The incident quickly drew attention among those present at the programme, with many seeing it as a powerful example of resilience, devotion and the everyday struggles faced by vulnerable families.

Whether the promised assistance arrives remains to be seen, but for one family from the Sundarbans, the long journey to Kolkata was driven by hope that their circumstances might finally change.

-- With ANI inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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