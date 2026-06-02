India's UIDAI authority has begun urging users to migrate to the new Aadhaar application
Dubai: India's Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is preparing to discontinue its mAadhaar mobile application and replace it with a redesigned Aadhaar app featuring enhanced privacy controls, face authentication and selective data-sharing capabilities, marking a major overhaul of the country's digital identity ecosystem.
The authority has begun urging users to migrate to the new Aadhaar app, which is available on Android and iOS platforms. While UIDAI has not announced a specific shutdown date, it has confirmed that the existing application is nearing the end of its lifecycle.
"The #mAadhaar App is retiring soon. Now experience a smarter, faster, and more secure digital journey with the new #AadhaarApp," UIDAI said in a recent announcement.
The transition forms part of the government's broader effort to modernise Aadhaar-based authentication and strengthen privacy protections as digital identity verification becomes increasingly embedded across banking, telecommunications, travel and public services.
Aadhaar remains one of the world's largest biometric identity programmes, covering more than 1.3 billion residents.
The replacement app introduces several features not available on the legacy mAadhaar platform. Among the most significant changes is QR code-based Aadhaar sharing, which allows users to disclose only the information required for a particular transaction or verification process rather than sharing their complete Aadhaar details.
The app also incorporates face authentication technology, enabling users to verify their identity through facial recognition, alongside existing authentication methods.
UIDAI said the platform is designed to improve both security and convenience. "From secure QR-based #Aadhaar sharing to enhanced privacy controls and seamless access to Aadhaar services," the authority said while outlining the new app's capabilities.
The redesigned platform includes biometric lock and unlock controls, improved authentication mechanisms and privacy-focused data-sharing features aimed at giving users greater control over their personal information.
The changes reflect a broader shift in Aadhaar's digital architecture. Rather than functioning primarily as a repository for digital identity documents, the new platform is intended to facilitate consent-based verification where individuals can selectively share credentials without exposing unnecessary personal information.
Industry observers view the move as part of a growing emphasis on data minimisation, a principle that limits the amount of personal information disclosed during digital transactions.
Under the new framework, users can verify age, identity and other credentials without necessarily revealing their Aadhaar number to service providers or third parties.
The transition also comes as UIDAI continues to expand digital authentication services across government and private-sector platforms that increasingly rely on secure online verification.
For existing users, the migration may require fresh onboarding. Reports indicate that information stored within the mAadhaar application is not expected to transfer automatically to the new platform, meaning users may need to register and configure profiles again.
The new Aadhaar app supports multiple Aadhaar profiles linked to a registered mobile number, making it easier for families to manage digital identity credentials from a single device.
UIDAI has positioned the new platform as the primary mobile gateway for Aadhaar services once mAadhaar is formally withdrawn.
The retirement of mAadhaar follows a period of broader debate around Aadhaar's role in India's digital infrastructure. Earlier this year, the government withdrew a proposal that would have required smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the Aadhaar app on devices following consultations with industry stakeholders.
Despite that decision, UIDAI has continued to expand Aadhaar's digital capabilities through app-based verification, face authentication services and privacy-focused identity-sharing tools.
The authority has described the new platform as offering a "smarter, faster, and more secure digital journey," signalling a move toward privacy-centric, consent-driven verification rather than the routine sharing of complete identity records.
For millions of Aadhaar holders who currently rely on mAadhaar for digital identity access, the transition represents the most significant update to the platform since the app's launch and reflects the government's evolving approach to digital identity management.