GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistani woman moves court to join husband in India after visa freeze

Government to explain why her long-term visa application was not considered

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Pakistani citizen Savita Kumari (2L) and her children of Indian nationality are received by her husband Rishi Kumar Jisrani (L), an Indian citizen, upon their arrival from Pakistan at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35kms from Amritsar on April 29, 2025, after India approved stay of NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa holders from Pakistan.
Pakistani citizen Savita Kumari (2L) and her children of Indian nationality are received by her husband Rishi Kumar Jisrani (L), an Indian citizen, upon their arrival from Pakistan at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35kms from Amritsar on April 29, 2025, after India approved stay of NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa holders from Pakistan.
AFP

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Central Government on a plea filed by a Pakistani woman seeking permission to enter India and live with her Indian husband, after her visa was cancelled under the post-Pahalgam attack restrictions.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notices to the Centre and concerned authorities on the petition filed by Ruqaiya Obaeed, a Pakistani national, and her husband Ubada Abul Barakat Farooqi, an Indian citizen.

The court asked the government to explain why her long-term visa (LTV) application was not considered, while those of other applicants were processed.

The couple, represented by senior advocate Sanjeev Sagar along with advocates Rajeshwar Singh, Chaitanya Singh, and Nazia Parveen, told the court that they were legally married in Pakistan on November 14, 2024, under Muslim personal law.

Ruqaiya entered India via the Attari-Wagah border on April 5, 2025, on a valid visitor visa to stay with her husband. However, her visa was revoked after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, following a Home Ministry order suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals, except for medical and diplomatic categories.

The petition argues that while other pending LTV applications were considered after the suspension, Ruqaiya’s case was ignored. The couple has also challenged the exit permit issued to her on April 28, 2025, and sought directions to allow her to re-enter India and reside with her husband.

The petitioners said their families have shared ties for generations and arranged their marriage through a virtual ceremony in July 2024. The case will be heard next on November 12.

Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read