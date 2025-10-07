Pakistani woman moves court to join husband in India after visa freeze

Government to explain why her long-term visa application was not considered
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Central Government on a plea filed by a Pakistani woman seeking permission to enter India and live with her Indian husband, after her visa was cancelled under the post-Pahalgam attack restrictions.
Justice Sachin Datta issued notices to the Centre and concerned authorities on the petition filed by Ruqaiya Obaeed, a Pakistani national, and her husband Ubada Abul Barakat Farooqi, an Indian citizen.
The court asked the government to explain why her long-term visa (LTV) application was not considered, while those of other applicants were processed.
The couple, represented by senior advocate Sanjeev Sagar along with advocates Rajeshwar Singh, Chaitanya Singh, and Nazia Parveen, told the court that they were legally married in Pakistan on November 14, 2024, under Muslim personal law.
Ruqaiya entered India via the Attari-Wagah border on April 5, 2025, on a valid visitor visa to stay with her husband. However, her visa was revoked after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, following a Home Ministry order suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals, except for medical and diplomatic categories.
The petition argues that while other pending LTV applications were considered after the suspension, Ruqaiya’s case was ignored. The couple has also challenged the exit permit issued to her on April 28, 2025, and sought directions to allow her to re-enter India and reside with her husband.
The petitioners said their families have shared ties for generations and arranged their marriage through a virtual ceremony in July 2024. The case will be heard next on November 12.
