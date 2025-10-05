Another controversy mars India-Pakistan clash, Muneeba Ali’s run-out triggers a new row at Women's World Cup

According to MCC Law 30.1, a batter is considered out of their ground unless a part of the bat or body is grounded behind the popping crease. Clause 30.1.2 further clarifies that a batter isn’t considered out of their ground if they were running or diving and had previously grounded their bat or body — even if contact is momentarily lost.

It began during the final delivery of the fourth over, when India’s Kranti Goud appealed for an LBW against Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal, with the ball seemingly pitching just outside leg stump. Muneeba, who had scored just 2 off 12 balls, had shown minimal footwork and missed a full delivery that struck her pad. The appeal faded — but the drama had only just begun.

