Another controversy mars India-Pakistan clash, Muneeba Ali’s run-out triggers a new row at Women's World Cup

Pakistan opener looked visibly frustrated and stormed off the field
Dubai: Controversies are almost synonymous with India-Pakistan cricket matches, and the latest clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup proved no exception. While the post-match handshake row continues to make headlines, another incident during the game has ignited fresh debate.
It began during the final delivery of the fourth over, when India’s Kranti Goud appealed for an LBW against Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal, with the ball seemingly pitching just outside leg stump. Muneeba, who had scored just 2 off 12 balls, had shown minimal footwork and missed a full delivery that struck her pad. The appeal faded — but the drama had only just begun.
Sensing an opportunity, Indian fielder Deepti Sharma fired a direct hit at the stumps as Muneeba, slightly out of her crease, momentarily lifted her bat after initially grounding it. The stumps lit up, and India quickly appealed for a run-out. After a tense wait, the big screen displayed the final verdict: out.
Muneeba was visibly frustrated and stormed off the field. Replays later confirmed that had India reviewed the initial LBW decision, she would have been given out on that count as well.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was equally baffled by the dismissal and approached the fourth umpire on the boundary for clarification. After a brief discussion, Muneeba left the field, having crossed the boundary rope.
What the law says
According to MCC Law 30.1, a batter is considered out of their ground unless a part of the bat or body is grounded behind the popping crease. Clause 30.1.2 further clarifies that a batter isn’t considered out of their ground if they were running or diving and had previously grounded their bat or body — even if contact is momentarily lost.
However, since Muneeba was neither running nor diving, and her bat had left the ground at the moment of impact, the decision stood: run out.
