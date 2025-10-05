India beat Pakistan to maintain their supremacy in Women's World Cup

India’s innings, while without any individual 50-plus scores, was built on several useful contributions. Pratika Rawal (31 off 37) and Smriti Mandhana (23 off 32) laid the foundation with a 48-run opening stand. Middle-order batters Harleen Deol (46), Jemimah Rodrigues (32), Deepti Sharma (25), and Sneh Rana (20) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores, leaving India at 203/7 in the 46th over.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan created history by bowling India out for the first time ever in a Women's ODI. Pacer Diana Baig was the star with figures of 4/69 in 10 overs — the best by a Pakistan pacer in a World Cup match — as India posted 247 all out in their 50 overs.

