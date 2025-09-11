Video: Young Nepalis rescue wheelchair-bound minister’s wife abandoned amid chaos

Amid Nepal’s violent protests, citizens step in to save disabled woman left behind
Dubai: In a dramatic act of bravery, young Nepalis rescued the wheelchair-bound wife of Energy Minister Sharad Singh Bhandari after he fled the country amid raging protests, abandoning his disabled spouse and leaving her in distress.
The woman was left alone amid escalating tensions, unable to move without help, highlighting the community’s quick thinking and solidarity. Citizens, including Gen Z demonstrators, stepped in to help and carried her to a hospital to ensure her safety.
Earlier this week, Nepal erupted in turmoil as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid the country’s most violent protests in decades. Sparked by a controversial social media ban, the unrest has evolved into a sweeping anti-corruption movement, led largely by young Nepalis demanding political reform and accountability.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox