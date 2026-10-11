Jantar Mantar: From astronomical marvel to India's protest capital — all you need to know

For decades, a narrow stretch of road beside the nearly 300-year-old astronomical observatory in the heart of New Delhi has witnessed some of India’s most significant protest movements.

Police prevented demonstrators from gathering at Jantar Mantar for a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court had called for authorities to identify alternative protest sites with better facilities, raising fresh questions about the future of one of India’s most recognisable centres of public dissent.

The name comes from the Sanskrit words yantra, meaning instrument, and mantra, which in this context refers to calculation or formula. Together, Jantar Mantar is commonly understood to mean instruments used for astronomical calculations.

The famous protest venue is not inside the historic observatory. It is on the road beside the monument, which has become known by the same name.

In the latest confrontation, Delhi Police refused permission for the CJP’s October 10 protest, referring to an earlier agitation that allegedly continued for about a month despite permission being granted for only one day.

The judgment reinforced the principle that the right to protest must be balanced against public order and the rights of other citizens.

For more than three decades, it has provided a recognisable location where ordinary citizens can gather near the country’s political institutions and demand to be heard.

An observatory built to study the movement of the heavens has become a landmark where generations of Indians have sought to influence events on the ground.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.