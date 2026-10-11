Video: Speeding car sends bike flying, injures bystander. Rider escapes unhurt

Viral video sparks debate after car sends bike flying, injures pedestrian
A man found himself inelegantly dumped on the side of the road when a racing car rammed into a parked bike he was leaning against. In a video that has since gone viral, a man is seen half sitting on a two-wheeler right next to a street vendor in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.
In what seemed like a move out of a magic act, a speeding car slammed into the bike, causing it to fly into an innocent bystander even as the man who was originally leaning on it was found open mouthed and sans seat.
While this biker didn’t suffer any injuries except perhaps a bruise to the ego, the one the bike hit had to deal with a number of head injuries.
As for the car, it sped away.
An investigation is on, based on the CCTV footage that caught the incident. The videos virality has sparked some debate about fault and road hygiene. If someone is parked on one side of a road and a vehicle hits it, who is to blame?