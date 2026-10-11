Video: Speeding car sends bike flying, injures bystander. Rider escapes unhurt

In what seemed like a move out of a magic act, a speeding car slammed into the bike, causing it to fly into an innocent bystander even as the man who was originally leaning on it was found open mouthed and sans seat.

A man found himself inelegantly dumped on the side of the road when a racing car rammed into a parked bike he was leaning against. In a video that has since gone viral, a man is seen half sitting on a two-wheeler right next to a street vendor in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

An investigation is on, based on the CCTV footage that caught the incident. The videos virality has sparked some debate about fault and road hygiene. If someone is parked on one side of a road and a vehicle hits it, who is to blame?

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.