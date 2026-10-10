Revenge killing in India: Father, son held after man found beheaded

Police say suspects blamed victim's family for a death a month earlier
Dubai: Father, son arrested for beheading man in India; wife, baby missing
Police in India’s Punjab state have arrested the two over the beheading of a 22-year-old man, allegedly to avenge the death of another family member.
The suspects, Harpal Kashyap and his son Rahul, were arrested on October 9 after Vishal’s decapitated body was found near Nature Park in Zirakpur’s Peermuchhalla area.
According to The Tribune, Harpal suspected Vishal and his family of involvement in the death of his other son, Bablu, about a month earlier.
Police believe Harpal, Rahul and their accomplices plotted Vishal’s murder over the suspected involvement. The killing allegedly took place on the night of October 7–8.
Vishal’s wife, Roli, and their 10-month-old son have been missing since October 6.
According to The Times of India, Roli left home with the child to buy milk but never returned. Vishal went looking for them and visited a roadside restaurant where his wife had previously worked.
One suspect reportedly accompanied Vishal during the search, pretending to help him find his family.
A morning walker discovered Vishal’s body on October 8 and alerted police. His severed head was found about three feet away.
A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence.
Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Investigators are searching for other suspects and the weapon used in the killing.