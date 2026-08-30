‘Our vibes didn’t match’: How India’s marriage checklist is getting a makeover

Interviews conducted by The Times of India (TOI) with matchmakers, relationship experts and Indians searching for partners reveal a matchmaking system caught between two generations: One built around finding someone who “fits” the family and another increasingly concerned with whether two individuals can actually build a life together.

Rupali Rani, an account manager currently looking for a partner, said that financial stability remains important, but she also wants to understand how a prospective partner thinks, communicates, treats people and approaches life.

Her description of the change is striking: The question is becoming less about whether a woman will fit into her husband’s family and more about whether their lives will fit together.

He places greater importance on nature, compatibility, understanding and family values and says he would not expect his future wife to abandon her ambitions, friendships or interests after marriage.

But Kumaar says “vibes” can also become an umbrella for discomfort involving appearance, accent, class, caste-coded habits or family culture — without anyone having to explicitly state the real objection.

The goal, it suggests, should not be finding someone who satisfies every requirement on paper, but finding someone worth getting to know.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.