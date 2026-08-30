‘Our vibes didn’t match’: How India’s marriage checklist is getting a makeover

Compatibility and ‘vibes’ gain ground, but caste, class and old biases haven’t disappeared
Dubai: For generations, the Indian marriage biodata was remarkably straightforward — and sometimes brutally so.
Age. Height. Complexion. Caste. Education. Salary. Profession. Family background.
For a prospective groom, a secure job, good income and property could push him up the marriage market. For a bride, being “fair”, “homely”, “well-mannered” and able to cook were qualities families routinely sought.
Today, the vocabulary sounds very different.
Young Indians looking for partners increasingly talk about compatibility, emotional maturity, communication, independence, career ambitions, lifestyle and shared values.
And then there is perhaps the most modern matrimonial test of all: Do we vibe?
But has India’s marriage market really changed — or have some of its oldest filters simply acquired more acceptable names?
Interviews conducted by The Times of India (TOI) with matchmakers, relationship experts and Indians searching for partners reveal a matchmaking system caught between two generations: One built around finding someone who “fits” the family and another increasingly concerned with whether two individuals can actually build a life together.
One of the biggest changes is not necessarily what appears on the marriage biodata, but who decides what matters.
Parents once largely controlled the process, circulating biodatas among relatives, community networks and prospective families.
Now young Indians are increasingly taking charge of their own profiles and decisions.
Caste → “Cultural compatibility” / “similar traditions”
Complexion & looks → “Presentable” / “well-groomed”
Family status → “Similar upbringing”
Class & wealth → “Compatible lifestyle” / “well-settled”
Traditional role expectations → “Family values”
Hard-to-explain rejection → “Our vibes didn’t match”
These terms are not inherently discriminatory, but experts say they can sometimes provide softer language for older matrimonial preferences.
Relationship coach Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani told TOI that the central question is gradually shifting from whether a family is socially suitable to whether two individuals can realistically build a life together.
That change is particularly evident among working women.
Rupali Rani, an account manager currently looking for a partner, said that financial stability remains important, but she also wants to understand how a prospective partner thinks, communicates, treats people and approaches life.
Her description of the change is striking: The question is becoming less about whether a woman will fit into her husband’s family and more about whether their lives will fit together.
Career, lifestyle and independence are increasingly part of the conversation before marriage rather than matters to be negotiated afterwards.
Young men are questioning the old checklist too.
Shivam Sharma, who is looking for a match, said questions about his salary, job, property, family responsibilities and career plans remain common.
But a large salary or property worth crores, he argued, says little about whether someone will actually be a good husband.
He places greater importance on nature, compatibility, understanding and family values and says he would not expect his future wife to abandon her ambitions, friendships or interests after marriage.
The final decision, too, is increasingly being left to the two people who will actually live together.
There is, however, a catch.
The decline of the blunt old matrimonial vocabulary does not necessarily mean the preferences behind it have vanished.
Caste, complexion, height, income and family background continue to influence partner selection, although their importance varies considerably between generations, communities and families.
What may be changing fastest is the language used to describe them.
Kumaar argues that caste can sometimes reappear as “cultural compatibility” or “similar traditions”.
Preferences involving complexion or appearance can become a search for someone “presentable”, “well-groomed” or “fitness-conscious”.
Family status can be repackaged as “similar upbringing”, a “compatible lifestyle” or a desire for a “well-settled family”.
And then there is the wonderfully vague phrase of the modern dating age:
“Our vibes didn’t match.”
On the surface, it could simply mean two people lacked chemistry.
But Kumaar says “vibes” can also become an umbrella for discomfort involving appearance, accent, class, caste-coded habits or family culture — without anyone having to explicitly state the real objection.
The language of matchmaking, in other words, may be modernising faster than matchmaking itself.
India’s marriage biodata has always been a curious document.
Part CV, part family introduction and part matrimonial advertisement, it attempts to compress a potential life partner into a page of facts.
Traditionally, that meant age, height, education, occupation, caste, family and other basic details.
But the modern biodata increasingly has to convey something much harder to quantify: personality.
Interests, travel, lifestyle, career aspirations, expectations from marriage and attitudes towards family are becoming more important.
Matchmaking itself has also moved from sheets of paper passed between relatives and family friends to searchable, editable and instantly shareable online profiles.
Technology has dramatically expanded the pool of possible partners.
It has not necessarily eliminated the old filters.
A digital profile can still ask about caste, income, profession and family background while simultaneously asking about hobbies, lifestyle and what someone expects from a partner.
There is another paradox.
The more precisely people define their ideal partner, the easier it becomes to reject everyone who does not meet that description.
Verona Matchmaking, one of the platforms interviewed by TOI, cautions against turning compatibility into another rigid checklist.
The goal, it suggests, should not be finding someone who satisfies every requirement on paper, but finding someone worth getting to know.
That may ultimately be the biggest change occurring in Indian matchmaking.
The biodata itself has survived.
Parents remain involved. Salaries still matter. Family background still matters. And caste, despite weakening as a barrier in some sections of society, has certainly not disappeared.
But alongside those old questions, a different set is demanding answers.
Can we talk to each other?
Do our values align?
Will you respect my career?
How do you see money, children and family responsibilities?
Will we both have space to remain ourselves?
And, inevitably: Do we vibe?
India’s marriage biodata may still fit neatly onto a single page.
The definition of a “good match” no longer does.