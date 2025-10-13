GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

India's top matchmaker Seema Taparia slams the 'Farzi' or fake wedding’ craze: 'No bride, no groom - what’s the point?'

Seema Aunty remains India’s no-filter cupid, calling out dating fads with sass and flair

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ

Dubai: Trust Seema Taparia from Mumbai to say what everyone’s secretly thinking — and in her case, she’s got no patience for the latest social-media-fuelled Farzi wedding craze.

“I didn’t like it,” she says bluntly when I ask her about the viral trend of fake wedding parties where guests turn up decked out in lehengas, sip cocktails, dance to dhol beats, and pose for shaadi-style photos — minus the bride and groom.

“There’s no dulha [groom], no dulhan [bride], just people dancing, drinking, putting mehendi… what is this? There’s no wedding at all!”

For the uninitiated, Farzi weddings — or fake weddings — are India’s new “it” social events, a sort of tongue-in-cheek rebellion against traditional marriages.

But for Seema Aunty, who’s spent decades brokering real unions with real commitment, the idea sounds absurd.

“Why go to a wedding where there’s no couple?” she asks, genuinely baffled. “But if anyone wants to enjoy, they can go and enjoy. Who am I to stop them? It’s just not for me.”

It’s classic Seema Taparia — equal parts pragmatic and perplexed.

The woman who made “compromise” a cultural buzzword has since rebranded it to a gentler “understanding,” but she draws the line at what she calls “nonsense fads” that trivialize relationships.

Her reasoning is simple: “Marriage is sacred — whether it’s love or arranged. You can’t make fun of it.”

In a world where Gen Z dates via DMs and swipe culture replaces family introductions, Taparia’s disdain for Farzi fun is almost nostalgic. Yet, she admits she’s learned to pick her battles. “The youth doesn’t like the word compromise, so I changed it to understanding,” she laughs. “It’s the same meaning, but softer. The world is happy with that word.”

Still, when it comes to fake nuptials, her tone turns firm again: “What to do? The way the world goes, it goes that way. But not everything modern is good.”

Love her or roll your eyes at her — Seema Aunty remains India’s no-filter cupid, calling out dating fads with a mix of sass, sense, and a Marwari mother’s moral compass.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
lifestyle

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Seema

Sima Taparia talks finding love, marriage in Dubai

5m read
Pieces of Dubai chocolate bars are displayed in New York on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Katie Workman via AP)

Dubai chocolate craze is now about much more than bars

3m read
Egyptian groom’s wedding turns to heartbreak in seconds

Watch: Groom’s wedding turns to heartbreak in seconds

2m read
Watch: Lebanese bride sings love song for deaf groom

Watch: Lebanese bride sings love song for deaf groom

1m read