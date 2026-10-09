His road trip across India in a colourful three-wheeler has captured attention online
A Norwegian mayor has caught the attention of social media users after travelling across India in an auto-rickshaw, covering thousands of kilometres on an unconventional road trip.
Jo Inge Hesjevik, mayor of Porsanger Municipality in Norway’s Finnmark county, was spotted travelling in a colourful three-wheeler in Limbdi, Gujarat. A video of his interaction with a local resident has since gone viral, with viewers praising his down-to-earth approach to exploring India.
In the clip, the local man explains that he discovered that Hesjevik was a mayor after looking up his profile online. He expresses surprise at finding a Norwegian politician travelling around India in an auto-rickshaw.
Hesjevik responds with a smile as the man introduces him to viewers.
The Norwegian politician is travelling with his companion, Øyvind Hesjevik, as part of the Rickshaw Run India, an adventure that involves crossing the country in an auto-rickshaw.
The pair began their journey in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on September 26, with Fort Kochi in Kerala as their destination. Their route takes them through different parts of India, offering an experience far removed from conventional sightseeing.
In a Facebook update on September 28, Hesjevik said they had covered 1,400km, with another 2,900km to go. The total planned distance was approximately 4,300km.
By October 6, the pair had safely travelled through Goa, although the demanding journey had left its mark on their vehicle.
Hesjevik joked about losing a mirror, dealing with loose parts and accumulating new dents. He also shared everyday details of the trip, including his companion doing the laundry to save money.
The video has prompted amused and appreciative reactions online, with viewers commenting on the mayor’s willingness to travel in a modest vehicle and experience everyday life in India.
Some users praised his relaxed demeanour, while others compared the adventure with the way politicians are treated in India.
The unusual journey has also highlighted the appeal of exploring a country beyond conventional tourist routes, with the auto-rickshaw offering the pair a closer look at its roads, landscapes and people.
For Hesjevik, the trip is not simply about reaching a destination. It is an adventure across India, one kilometre at a time.