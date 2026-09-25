GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

British tourists take on India’s Spiti Valley in an auto-rickshaw

Viral video shows adventurous pair tackling rugged Himalayan roads in three-wheeler

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Two British tourists are exploring one of India’s most spectacular mountain regions on an auto-rickshaw.
Two British tourists are exploring one of India’s most spectacular mountain regions on an auto-rickshaw.
Instagram/Vishal Express

Forget the SUV or adventure motorcycle. Two British tourists exploring one of India’s most spectacular mountain regions have chosen a rather more unconventional ride — an auto-rickshaw.

The pair have attracted attention online after they were spotted driving the familiar Indian three-wheeler through the rugged roads of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley.

Indian solo traveller and content creator Vishal encountered the tourists while travelling from Tabo to Kaza and stopped to find out what they were doing there in an auto.

“I was travelling from Tabo to Kaza when I met two foreign travellers on the way,” Vishal wrote while sharing a video of the encounter on his Instagram account, according to India Today.

The two travellers, who are from England, appeared perfectly at ease with their unusual mode of transport despite Spiti’s rocky roads, high altitude and demanding terrain.

And this was no short sightseeing excursion.

From Manali towards Jaisalmer

According to reports, the tourists are travelling across India in a Bajaj auto-rickshaw, with their journey taking them from Manali through the high-altitude landscapes of Himachal Pradesh before eventually heading towards Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Vishal’s encounter with them took place on the stretch between Tabo and Kaza.

“After a little conversation, I learned that their journey is no less than an adventure,” he wrote, according to India Today.

The video shows the brightly coloured auto against Spiti’s dramatic mountain landscape — a vehicle more readily associated with India’s crowded city streets navigating an altogether different environment.

Spiti Valley is known for its remote settlements and dramatic high-altitude terrain, making road travel through the region an adventure even in vehicles normally chosen for mountain conditions.

Video attracts attention

Vishal posted footage of his meeting with the tourists on Instagram, where the unusual sight quickly attracted attention.

Social media users praised the pair’s sense of adventure, while some described them as “superstars” for attempting the journey in the humble three-wheeler, according to reports.

The British tourists are not the first travellers to discover that an auto-rickshaw can be pushed considerably beyond its normal urban habitat.

Earlier this month, Sumit Kumar Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh also made headlines after taking an e-rickshaw through Spiti Valley. He documented the difficult journey on Instagram, including how he charged the electric vehicle along the way.

Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, released on August 7

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 3 billion

3m read
UAE-India economic partnership expands with focus on new economy sectors, tourism, food industries and logistics, highlighting major opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

UAE, India seek deeper investment ties

2m read
Dr Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Indian state of Madhya Pradesh during his visit to UAE.

New Madhya Pradesh - Sharjah flight planned, says CM

5m read
From the skilled hands of artisans in Bhopal, Zari Zardozi brings together intricate embroidery, shimmering threads and meticulous detailing to create pieces that are as artistic as they are functional.

Dubai showcases Madhya Pradesh products to buyers

3m read