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‘MLAs who come to Bengaluru have two marriages’: DK Shivakumar’s remark sparks political row

Controversy erupts over Karnataka CM Shivakumar’s claim that some MLAs have two marriages

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
IANS/X/@DKShivakumar

Dubai: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has sparked a political controversy after saying that around a dozen MLAs who came to Bengaluru from other parts of the state had married twice.

Shivakumar remarked in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday while responding to a debate on the state’s drought situation and discussing Bengaluru’s rapid urbanisation and growing population.

Referring to Bengaluru’s history, Shivakumar said the city had continued to attract people over the years and that many who moved there did not return to their hometowns.

“Even you (MLAs) who come here don’t leave. All those who come to the city have two marriages. There are a dozen like that. I can give you the list,” he said.

Shivakumar said he could provide details about legislators from districts including Dharwad, Karwar and Dakshina Kannada, but did not name anyone.

He also referred to lawyers who move to Bengaluru and remain in the city, linking the trend to the growth in Bengaluru’s urban population.

The comments drew criticism from BJP leaders, who demanded that Shivakumar identify the MLAs he was referring to.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka called the remark unnecessary and asked the chief minister to disclose the names. Ashoka said the comment had cast suspicion on MLAs who had moved to Bengaluru from other parts of Karnataka. He also clarified that he was born and raised in Bengaluru.

Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar also criticised the statement, saying that even if Shivakumar had remarked in a lighter vein, such comments from the Assembly floor did not enhance the dignity of the House.

Kumar said the statement had created “unhealthy curiosity” and urged Shivakumar to reveal the names of the legislators he had referred to.

The controversy centres on Shivakumar’s claim about the personal lives of the legislators; he has not publicly identified the MLAs he said had married twice.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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