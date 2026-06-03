Congress strategist and eight-time MLA takes Karnataka’s top post with record assets
Dubai: D.K. Shivakumar, one of the most influential leaders in the Congress party, is set to take over as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, marking the culmination of a political journey that spans more than three decades. Known within political circles as the Congress party’s “troubleshooter,” Shivakumar has built a reputation for navigating political crises, protecting party legislators during turbulent times, and maintaining a strong organizational network across Karnataka.
Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura, Shivakumar entered politics as a student leader in the 1980s. After an initial setback in 1985, he won his first Assembly election in 1989 at the age of 27 and went on to secure eight consecutive wins, building a strong base in Vokkaliga-dominated regions. Shivakumar played a crucial role in helping the Congress retain unity during several high-stakes political battles. His elevation to the state’s top office reflects both his political influence and his standing within the party leadership.
Beyond his political stature, Shivakumar is attracting national attention for another reason: his declared wealth. According to his 2023 election affidavit, Shivakumar and his dependents reported combined assets worth Rs1,413.78 crore, making him the wealthiest Chief Minister in India based on publicly declared assets. The figure represents a significant increase from the Rs840.08 crore declared during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.
The affidavit shows movable assets worth approximately Rs273.42 crore and immovable assets valued at about Rs1,140.36 crore. His personal immovable assets alone were listed at nearly Rs972.65 crore. The disclosures also reported liabilities of around Rs263-265 crore.
His declared holdings include land and property assets, investments, gold and silver holdings, and luxury watches. Reports based on affidavit disclosures indicate that much of his wealth is linked to real estate and land holdings accumulated over the years.
As he prepares to lead Karnataka, Shivakumar’s appointment highlights both his political resilience and his prominence among India’s most influential state leaders. His tenure will now be closely watched as he seeks to translate his organizational skills and political experience into governance at the helm of one of India’s most economically significant states
With inputs from Agencies