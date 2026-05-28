Siddaramaiah steps down, ending era in Karnataka politics

Veteran Congress leader says he will remain active in state politics
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday resigned from office, bringing an end to his tenure as the state’s longest-serving chief minister and setting the stage for a leadership transition in the Congress government.
The resignation followed weeks of speculation over a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, with Siddaramaiah saying he stepped down after receiving directions from the Congress high command.
The veteran Congress leader submitted his resignation to the Governor’s office in Bengaluru in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, cabinet ministers and senior party leaders.
Addressing a joint press conference later, Siddaramaiah said he had honoured his commitment to the party leadership.
“I have always said, both inside and outside the Assembly, that whenever the high command directs me, I will tender my resignation,” he said.
The 78-year-old leader also dismissed speculation that he would move to national politics through the Rajya Sabha, saying he intended to remain active in Karnataka politics.
“I will continue in state politics and I’ll keep fighting against the criminal forces,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that he had declined a suggestion from the party leadership to move to the Rajya Sabha.
He insisted there was no pressure behind his decision and described the resignation as voluntary.
Siddaramaiah also grew emotional while reflecting on his political career and thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for giving him the opportunity to serve twice as chief minister.
Karnataka’s longest-serving chief minister
Served as chief minister twice — first in 2013 and again after the 2023 Assembly polls
Presented a record 17 Karnataka state budgets
Contested 12 Assembly elections and won nine of them
Began political career in the Janata movement before joining Congress in 2006
Known for AHINDA politics and welfare-focused governance
Seen as one of Congress’s strongest critics of BJP and Hindutva politics
Rose from a farming family in Mysuru district to become one of Karnataka’s tallest political leaders
Recalling his background, he said he never imagined he would rise from a farming family to occupy Karnataka’s top political office, crediting the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar for making that journey possible.
The outgoing chief minister also defended his government’s record, highlighting welfare programmes, social justice measures and guarantee schemes introduced during the Congress administration.
He said the government had implemented all five major guarantee schemes within its first year and claimed Karnataka remained financially stable despite allegations from the opposition regarding fiscal stress.
Siddaramaiah also said the state had maintained fiscal discipline despite reduced central allocations and delays in GST compensation.
A prominent backward-class leader, Siddaramaiah is widely regarded as one of the Congress party’s strongest mass leaders in Karnataka politics. Over nearly five decades in public life, he served in multiple governments, presented a record 17 state budgets and built a strong support base through welfare-focused politics.
Born in Mysuru district in 1947, Siddaramaiah rose from humble beginnings to become one of Karnataka’s most influential politicians. His political journey included stints in the Janata Dal before he joined the Congress in 2006 after differences with JD(S) leadership.
He first became chief minister in 2013 and later returned to power after the Congress victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.
With Siddaramaiah’s resignation, attention has now shifted to the Congress Legislature Party and the party high command, which are expected to decide on the next chief minister in the coming days.
- with inputs from IANS, ANI