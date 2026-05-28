Siddaramaiah steps down, ending era in Karnataka politics

Karnataka’s longest-serving chief minister

Served as chief minister twice — first in 2013 and again after the 2023 Assembly polls

Presented a record 17 Karnataka state budgets

Contested 12 Assembly elections and won nine of them

Began political career in the Janata movement before joining Congress in 2006

Known for AHINDA politics and welfare-focused governance

Seen as one of Congress’s strongest critics of BJP and Hindutva politics