A Diwali sweets request backfires as TVs and fridges arrive on COD
An Instagram influencer from Madurai in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has appealed to pranksters to stop sending unwanted cash-on-delivery (COD) orders to his home after an online request for Diwali sweets led to a wave of expensive deliveries.
Veeramani, who shared his phone number and home address on social media in the hope of receiving festive treats from followers, said the situation spiralled out of control as people allegedly began placing fake orders in his name.
The unwanted deliveries reportedly included televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and other household appliances. One television order was said to be worth Rs169,000.
The prank also sparked bizarre claims on social media that a Rs700 million T-90 military tank, an ambulance and even a rocket had been ordered for him. These claims have not been independently verified.
As the deliveries continued, Veeramani took to Instagram to plead with those responsible to stop, explaining that he had neither requested the items nor the money to pay for them.
“Why are you guys doing this? The delivery boys are coming from long distances. Stop doing this. Fifteen orders came in half an hour, and I don't have money for all of that,” he said in one video.
He also expressed concern for delivery workers who were being drawn into the prank despite having no involvement in it.
“Why should I get scolded by them? They're working and are unnecessarily involved. I don't have money, I am only begging. Stop doing this,” he said.
Under the COD arrangement, customers are generally asked to pay when their orders arrive. For Veeramani, the repeated deliveries meant having to explain that the parcels were not items he had ordered, while delivery workers were left dealing with the confusion.
Despite his appeals, Veeramani said the harassment continued. In another video, he announced that he was leaving town after receiving expensive orders and facing angry reactions over the deliveries.
“I'm going out of town. So many people are after me after people ordered in lakhs. They are scolding me,” he said.
What began as a request for festive sweets had left the influencer dealing with unwanted parcels, repeated calls and mounting pressure.
The incident highlights how sharing personal contact details and a home address online can expose people to harassment and misuse of their information. Fake COD orders can also waste delivery workers' time and create unnecessary disputes for customers and retailers.