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Madurai influencer begs pranksters to stop fake COD orders worth millions

A Diwali sweets request backfires as TVs and fridges arrive on COD

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Madurai influencer begs pranksters to stop fake COD orders worth millions

An Instagram influencer from Madurai in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has appealed to pranksters to stop sending unwanted cash-on-delivery (COD) orders to his home after an online request for Diwali sweets led to a wave of expensive deliveries.

Veeramani, who shared his phone number and home address on social media in the hope of receiving festive treats from followers, said the situation spiralled out of control as people allegedly began placing fake orders in his name.

The unwanted deliveries reportedly included televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and other household appliances. One television order was said to be worth Rs169,000.

The prank also sparked bizarre claims on social media that a Rs700 million T-90 military tank, an ambulance and even a rocket had been ordered for him. These claims have not been independently verified.

‘I don’t have money’

As the deliveries continued, Veeramani took to Instagram to plead with those responsible to stop, explaining that he had neither requested the items nor the money to pay for them.

“Why are you guys doing this? The delivery boys are coming from long distances. Stop doing this. Fifteen orders came in half an hour, and I don't have money for all of that,” he said in one video.

He also expressed concern for delivery workers who were being drawn into the prank despite having no involvement in it.

“Why should I get scolded by them? They're working and are unnecessarily involved. I don't have money, I am only begging. Stop doing this,” he said.

Under the COD arrangement, customers are generally asked to pay when their orders arrive. For Veeramani, the repeated deliveries meant having to explain that the parcels were not items he had ordered, while delivery workers were left dealing with the confusion.

Forced to leave town

Despite his appeals, Veeramani said the harassment continued. In another video, he announced that he was leaving town after receiving expensive orders and facing angry reactions over the deliveries.

“I'm going out of town. So many people are after me after people ordered in lakhs. They are scolding me,” he said.

What began as a request for festive sweets had left the influencer dealing with unwanted parcels, repeated calls and mounting pressure.

The incident highlights how sharing personal contact details and a home address online can expose people to harassment and misuse of their information. Fake COD orders can also waste delivery workers' time and create unnecessary disputes for customers and retailers.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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