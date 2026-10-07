Thief steals iPhone, then messages owner for password

According to Kaushiki, the phones of her friend’s brother, Saksham Negi, and several others were also stolen. She claimed laptops, MacBooks, mobile phones and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees were taken from residents in the area.

According to her account, the thefts took place between 4am and 8am, with her flat allegedly being the final target. She claimed another 16 thefts were subsequently reported in the same area.

“5-6 mobile phones and laptops were stolen from the same building,” she said, adding that nearby PGs and hostels were also targeted on the same day.

Kaushiki said a contact number was visible on the iPhone’s locked screen, allowing the person in possession of the device to contact her. She claimed she subsequently received SMS and WhatsApp messages asking her to provide the phone’s password.

Kaushiki also described difficulties while attempting to approach police. She alleged that when they went to the police station to report the theft, they were told no one was available and were asked to return later.

SP (City) Shekhar Suyal said, “It was not the case that the police had failed to take cognisance of the issue,” adding that the Circle Officer was investigating.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.