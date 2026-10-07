Thief steals iPhone, then messages owner for password

Dehradun woman says several phones and laptops were stolen from the area
Dubai: A woman in Dehradun says the person who stole her iPhone later contacted her with an unusual request — the phone’s password.
Kaushiki Dhyani, who highlighted the incident in a reel on her Instagram account, said her iPhone was among several devices stolen from Clement Town on September 12.
According to Kaushiki, the phones of her friend’s brother, Saksham Negi, and several others were also stolen. She claimed laptops, MacBooks, mobile phones and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees were taken from residents in the area.
But the story took an unusual turn after the theft.
Kaushiki said a contact number was visible on the iPhone’s locked screen, allowing the person in possession of the device to contact her. She claimed she subsequently received SMS and WhatsApp messages asking her to provide the phone’s password.
She also alleged that victims struggled to get their complaints registered with police, with some applications not even accepted.
Kaushiki told India Today that the thefts extended beyond her flat.
“5-6 mobile phones and laptops were stolen from the same building,” she said, adding that nearby PGs and hostels were also targeted on the same day.
According to her account, the thefts took place between 4am and 8am, with her flat allegedly being the final target. She claimed another 16 thefts were subsequently reported in the same area.
Kaushiki also described difficulties while attempting to approach police. She alleged that when they went to the police station to report the theft, they were told no one was available and were asked to return later.
“The thieves no longer fear the police, knowing that the Uttarakhand Police cannot harm them or catch them,” she alleged on social media.
Another Instagram video posted by Amandeep Negi highlighted a similar incident involving Kushagra Jaiswal. It alleged that goods worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from Clement Town Lane No. 9A at around 6am on September 16.
Police, however, disputed claims that the matter had been ignored.
SP (City) Shekhar Suyal said, “It was not the case that the police had failed to take cognisance of the issue,” adding that the Circle Officer was investigating.
Police did not respond to questions about the other thefts allegedly reported between September 12 and 16.
The investigation is expected to establish whether the thefts are linked and identify those responsible.