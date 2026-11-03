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Thief returns $292,000 luxury watch stolen in Tokyo with handwritten apology

Audemars Piguet watch returned by courier as police hunt suspect who fled Tokyo store

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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A $292,000 luxury watch stolen in Tokyo was mysteriously returned with a handwritten apology, as police continue to hunt for the suspect.
A $292,000 luxury watch stolen in Tokyo was mysteriously returned with a handwritten apology, as police continue to hunt for the suspect.
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Dubai: A luxury watch worth $292,000 stolen from a Tokyo shop last week, has been mysteriously returned by courier along with a handwritten apology, although police are still hunting the suspect who fled with it, Japanese media reported.

The Audemars Piguet watch was delivered to the same store in Tokyo's Nakano district on Sunday morning, just days after a man allegedly stole it while pretending to try it on.

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According to police and sources familiar with the investigation, the theft occurred at around 8pm on Thursday at a watch shop on the third floor of the Nakano Broadway shopping complex.

The suspect asked to try on the expensive timepiece before suddenly fleeing the store with it. Two employees were present during the incident, but neither was injured.

The watch was returned through a delivery service in a parcel sent from Aichi Prefecture, accompanied by a handwritten note expressing an apology.

Store employees checked the watch's serial number and confirmed that it was the same timepiece stolen days earlier.

Although the parcel included a sender's name and address, investigators suspect the details were false.

Tokyo police are continuing their investigation to identify and arrest the suspect, despite the watch's unexpected return.

The incident follows another major watch theft at the same shopping complex in August, when four luxury watches worth approximately 200 million yen were stolen from a shop on the first floor.

Two Chilean nationals were arrested in connection with that theft and subsequently formally charged.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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