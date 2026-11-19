ADGM Courts order targets stolen crypto as Binance steps up efforts to recover billions
Dubai: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has secured a $6.5 billion asset-freezing order from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts as it steps up efforts to recover funds stolen in a major cyberattack last month.
The injunction targets unidentified perpetrators behind the October 29 hack and establishes a mechanism to notify cryptocurrency market participants about wallet addresses linked to the stolen assets.
The court order allows a continuously updated list of suspected wallet addresses to be circulated, supporting efforts to identify and restrict the movement of stolen funds across the digital-asset market.
The ruling marks a significant development in the recovery efforts following one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts on record. US authorities and cybersecurity analysts have attributed the attack to North Korea.
“We will continue using every lawful tool available to trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, support our partners in returning funds where possible, and keep those assets out of the hands of the attackers,” said Dugan Bliss, deputy general counsel at Binance.
The Abu Dhabi ruling follows separate enforcement measures in the United States, where authorities have sought to recover cryptocurrency linked to the attack.
Last week, the US Department of Justice said it had obtained court authorisation to seize or restrain $1.2 billion of the $2.7 billion in funds frozen by stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle immediately after the breach.
In total, approximately $2.85 billion in assets associated with the incident have been frozen through actions involving several entities, including Ripple and World Liberty Financial.
Binance also announced last week that it had completed covering the $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from customers, separating its efforts to compensate affected users from the ongoing recovery of stolen assets.
Investigators found that the attackers attempted to conceal the origins of the stolen cryptocurrency by transferring tokens through thousands of digital wallets and multiple blockchain networks.
The perpetrators also used memecoins to move a portion of the proceeds, laundering approximately $430,000 through those transactions.
The attack reportedly began when an engineer fell victim to a phishing scheme involving a fraudulent job offer, allowing the hackers to compromise systems.
The ADGM Courts order adds a legal mechanism to the international recovery effort, enabling Binance to pursue stolen assets while authorities and cryptocurrency companies continue tracing funds across blockchain networks.