“We will continue using every lawful tool available to trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, support our partners in returning funds where possible, and keep those assets out of the hands of the attackers,” said Dugan Bliss, deputy general counsel at Binance.

The ruling marks a significant development in the recovery efforts following one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts on record. US authorities and cybersecurity analysts have attributed the attack to North Korea.

The court order allows a continuously updated list of suspected wallet addresses to be circulated, supporting efforts to identify and restrict the movement of stolen funds across the digital-asset market.

Binance also announced last week that it had completed covering the $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from customers, separating its efforts to compensate affected users from the ongoing recovery of stolen assets.

In total, approximately $2.85 billion in assets associated with the incident have been frozen through actions involving several entities, including Ripple and World Liberty Financial.

Last week, the US Department of Justice said it had obtained court authorisation to seize or restrain $1.2 billion of the $2.7 billion in funds frozen by stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle immediately after the breach.

Investigators found that the attackers attempted to conceal the origins of the stolen cryptocurrency by transferring tokens through thousands of digital wallets and multiple blockchain networks.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.