Legal action targets frozen cryptocurrency linked to North Korean hackers
The United States has launched legal action to recover more than $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from Binance in October, in a major development in the investigation into the multibillion-dollar hack.
The US Department of Justice said on Monday that it had filed a civil forfeiture claim targeting digital assets stolen by hackers it identified as North Korean cyber actors.
More than $6 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen from Binance on October 29, according to US authorities.
The Justice Department said US authorities had helped freeze, seize or return nearly $3 billion in cryptocurrency since the attack.
The latest court filing involves USDC, a stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Financial and designed to maintain a value of $1 per token.
The complaint, filed in a federal court in Washington, covers cryptocurrency held across 36 digital wallet addresses on 18 blockchains.
The assets were previously placed under a court-ordered restraint following the theft. The new filing seeks their legal forfeiture, a further step towards recovering the stolen funds.
According to court documents reported by cryptocurrency news outlet The Block, Circle has agreed to issue an equivalent amount of new USDC and transfer it to US authorities if the court approves the forfeiture.
The $1.1 billion is not newly recovered money.
Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic estimates that approximately $2.35 billion remains in cryptocurrency wallets linked to the theft, according to CoinDesk.
Binance has put its total losses at approximately $6.34 billion and said it replaced the affected assets at its own expense.
The FBI, US Secret Service and Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigation division are investigating the attack.
US officials said cooperation with cryptocurrency companies had helped investigators trace and restrict access to a substantial portion of the stolen assets.
Authorities are continuing to monitor accounts holding cryptocurrency linked to the breach.