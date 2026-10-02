Cellphone theft has become a major security concern in Brazil, where criminals are increasingly targeting not just devices but the sensitive data stored inside them.

Ahead of the October 4 presidential election, cellphone crime has emerged as a key security issue, with candidates promising tougher action.

The Brazilian Public Security Forum estimates that around 14 million people were victims of cellphone theft or robbery in the 12 months covered by its latest survey.

For victims, the consequences can go far beyond losing an expensive device. Eduardo Metzker, a 29-year-old software developer in Rio de Janeiro, said robbers forced him to hand over his phone and passcode at gunpoint. He later watched as they drained up to 80,000 reais ($15,000) from his bank accounts.

Another victim, dentist Caroline Lo Bianco, said thieves accessed her bank account, bought an Xbox through her Amazon account and even used food-delivery apps to order beer, meat and McDonald’s.

The growing threat has led many Brazilians to carry a cheap second phone, known locally as a “robber’s phone”, while keeping their main device and banking apps at home.

Police say organised criminal groups are increasingly treating stolen phones as gateways to valuable personal and financial information.

Video and inputs: AFP