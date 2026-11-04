Diwali releases to benefit from Tamil Nadu's six-show daily limit
Dubai: Moviegoers in Tamil Nadu can once again catch films in cinemas as early as 6 am after the state government approved extended screening hours and increased daily shows for new Tamil releases.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued an order allowing theatres and multiplexes across the state to screen newly released Tamil films up to six times a day for seven days after their release.
Under the revised rules, screenings can begin at 6 am and continue until 2.30 am the following day, giving exhibitors greater flexibility to accommodate audiences during the opening week.
The six-show allowance will also apply on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The decision follows requests from the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, the Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, which had approached the government seeking permission for additional screenings.
Under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were previously permitted to hold four shows daily. The current government had earlier increased this to five shows a day for newly released Tamil films during their first week, while also allowing five screenings on weekends and holidays.
Following consultations with the concerned authorities and film industry representatives, Vijay approved a further amendment to the existing rules, increasing the limit to six shows.
The decision comes ahead of the Diwali release season, with upcoming Tamil films, including Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2, expected to benefit from the extended screening schedule.
The return of early-morning screenings is particularly significant for Tamil cinema fans, who have been unable to attend 6 am shows in the state for more than three years following restrictions introduced in 2023.
The latest announcement has been welcomed by producers, distributors, and theatre owners, who have thanked the Chief Minister for considering the industry's request.