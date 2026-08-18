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Kerala woman dies after collapsing at husband’s funeral

Wife dies at husband’s funeral in Pala, leaving their three children and family grieving

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Kurian Joseph and his wife Shirley Kurian, who died days apart in Pala, Kerala.
Kurian Joseph and his wife Shirley Kurian, who died days apart in Pala, Kerala.

Dubai: A family in Kerala’s Pala is mourning the loss of a husband and wife just days apart.

Kurian Joseph, 73, of Vazhayil in Puthenpallikkunnu, Pala, died on Saturday, according to local media reports. His funeral services were being held at his residence on Monday when his wife, Shirley Kurian, 71, collapsed after giving her husband a final kiss.

Shirley was immediately taken to hospital but could not be revived, reports said. She collapsed shortly before Kurian’s body was due to be taken to the church after the initial funeral prayers at their home.

According to a Mathrubhumi report, relatives said Shirley’s sudden death deepened the family’s grief as preparations began for the final rites of both.

The couple’s deaths have left their three children — Angela Kurian, Anna Kurian and Aby Kurian — and other family members grieving.

Kurian was a businessman from Pala and was also associated with the Kerala Congress steering committee and the advisory committee of the Pala Krishi Bhavan, according to reports. Shirley was from the Pachakavil family in Edathua.

The family is now preparing for the final rites of both. Shirley’s body is expected to be brought to their home, where funeral prayers will be held before the couple are laid to rest together at the cemetery of St George Lalam Puthenpally in Pala.

The tragic sequence has drawn attention because Shirley died while attending the funeral of the man she had shared her life with, just days after his death.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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