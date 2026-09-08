Driver’s emotional goodbye to KSRTC bus after 18 years goes viral

Driver Paul Kurian’s final journey after 18 years of service touches social media users
Dubai: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver’s emotional farewell to the bus he drove for years has touched social media users after a video of his final journey went viral.
Paul Kurian, from Kattappana in Idukki, retired from KSRTC after 18 years of service. He completed his final duty on September 2 at the Kumily depot, where he had spent the last eight years driving the same bus, RPE 741.
After completing his last trip, Kurian returned to the bus and appeared visibly emotional. He kissed the vehicle, touched its tyres and bowed before it before walking away. The poignant moment was captured on video and later widely shared online.
Kurian worked at the Kumily and Kattappana depots during his career. The bus he regularly drove operated on the Cumbum-Kumily-Karuvakulam-Kottayam route, covering long distances each day.
His colleague Ananthu Mohan Das recalled Kurian’s dedication, saying he would arrive early, wash the bus himself and keep it spotless before starting his service. Das also described him as a careful driver who had never been involved in an accident during his long association with the vehicle.
The video was recorded by Jose Philip, an employee at the KSRTC workshop, who initially intended to share the farewell moment in the WhatsApp group of the Kumily depot.
The farewell struck an emotional chord online, with viewers praising Kurian’s dedication and affection for his profession. Many described the moment as deeply emotional and wished him happiness in retirement.
The touching goodbye has become a reminder of how years of service can create a bond that goes far beyond a job.