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Driver’s emotional goodbye to KSRTC bus after 18 years goes viral

Driver Paul Kurian’s final journey after 18 years of service touches social media users

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Driver’s emotional goodbye to KSRTC bus after 18 years goes viral

Dubai: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver’s emotional farewell to the bus he drove for years has touched social media users after a video of his final journey went viral.

Paul Kurian, from Kattappana in Idukki, retired from KSRTC after 18 years of service. He completed his final duty on September 2 at the Kumily depot, where he had spent the last eight years driving the same bus, RPE 741.

After completing his last trip, Kurian returned to the bus and appeared visibly emotional. He kissed the vehicle, touched its tyres and bowed before it before walking away. The poignant moment was captured on video and later widely shared online.

A bond beyond the steering wheel

Kurian worked at the Kumily and Kattappana depots during his career. The bus he regularly drove operated on the Cumbum-Kumily-Karuvakulam-Kottayam route, covering long distances each day.

His colleague Ananthu Mohan Das recalled Kurian’s dedication, saying he would arrive early, wash the bus himself and keep it spotless before starting his service. Das also described him as a careful driver who had never been involved in an accident during his long association with the vehicle.

The video was recorded by Jose Philip, an employee at the KSRTC workshop, who initially intended to share the farewell moment in the WhatsApp group of the Kumily depot.

Social media reaction

The farewell struck an emotional chord online, with viewers praising Kurian’s dedication and affection for his profession. Many described the moment as deeply emotional and wished him happiness in retirement.

The touching goodbye has become a reminder of how years of service can create a bond that goes far beyond a job.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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