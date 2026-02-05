The incident took place at EVHSS, Neduvathur, in Kottarakkara, around 8.45am when headmistress Sindhu S Nair was stopped at the school gate on the instructions of the manager, K Suresh Kumar, who reportedly insisted that she wear a saree to work.

According to the complaint, the manager had earlier directed the gate watcher not to allow Sindhu to enter the campus if she arrived in a churidar, despite government orders permitting teachers to wear such attire.

When she reached the school in an autorickshaw carrying eggs and other supplies meant for the midday meal scheme, the gatekeeper refused to open the gate, citing the manager’s instructions.

In protest, the headmistress sat in front of the school gate with the supplies. Even after students and staff began arriving, she was not allowed to enter.

Sindhu has filed a complaint with the Kottarakkara police against the manager and the temporary security guard, accusing them of obstructing her from performing official duties and insulting a public servant. She also said she would approach higher education authorities seeking departmental action.

Meanwhile, the district education officer said no formal complaint had yet been received. “Action will be taken as per rules once a written complaint is submitted,” the office said.

The headmistress alleged that the manager has been repeatedly harassing her. Two months ago, she was reportedly stopped at the school gate while leaving for election-related training, despite her movement being officially recorded.

There have been earlier controversies involving the manager as well, including cases related to alleged misconduct towards staff members. In one instance in the past, a court had penalised him for indecent behaviour towards a female employee, she alleged.

