Leader to fly to home state of Gujarat, will visit Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district

Indian PM Modi turns 69 today. Image Credit: Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

New Delhi: September 17 is a special day in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life — it is his birthday. This Tuesday, as he will turn 69, Modi will fly to Gujarat, his home state.

He will visit Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district to witness the water level reach its highest capacity at 138.68 metres for the first time since it was raised two years ago. The entire dam is illuminated.

Modi will reach Gujarat late Monday night. But before proceeding for the dam, the Prime Minister will seek blessings from his 95-year-old mother Heeraben.

Modi's mother, Heeraben. Image Credit: PTI

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted: “We look forward to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday 17th September at Kevadia to celebrate ‘Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav’.”

Apart from this, Narmada Arti is being organised.

The BJP is also celebrating the entire week as ‘Sewa Saptah’ where every BJP member right from Amit Shah down to the cadres observing it by either taking part in cleaning or donating blood or simply helping the needy. It is also a ground connect event for the ruling party.

Last year, the Prime Minister had spent his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with school children. Later, he had offered prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.