US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi Image Credit: File

New Delhi/Washington: With the White House officially confirming President Donald Trump's participation at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston being organised by the Indian diaspora on September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the move a "special gesture".

Modi said that Trump's attendance at the event highlighted the strength of ties between the two countries and was a recognition of the contribution of the Indian diaspora.

"The special gesture of President @realDonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. #HowdyModi," he said in a tweet.

The White House, in a statement, said: "On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the US and India, and Australia.

"In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India."

"It will be a great opportunity to emphasise the strong ties between the people of the US and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."

Over 50,000 people have registered for hearing Modi's address at the NRG Stadium in Houston.