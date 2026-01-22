Camel crashes through car roof in Rajasthan: One dead, four injured

Villagers call for concrete steps to keep animals off roads
Camels and crashes aren’t so unusual in the Indian state of Rajasthan, but what makes the recent one more terrifying is that the animal got stuck inside the frame of the vehicle after the collision.
NDTV reported the death one man and the injuries of four others on Saturday night when a speeding car on NH-148D in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district ran into a camel that suddenly appeared on the road.
The accident occurred at around 10pm.
Because of the momentum of the car, when it ran into the animal, the four-legged creature pierced the car frame and fell through the roof, reported Bhaskar English.
Station House Officer Shraddha Panchauri was quoted as saying by the daily that the injured were provided assistance, while the body of the driver was taken to the mortuary at Asind hospital.
It reportedly took rescuers about 30 minutes to remove the camel from the vehicle.
In the face of another tragic accident – there was a similar collision late last year – villagers are calling for help to prevent stray animals from venturing onto roads.
Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox