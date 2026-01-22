GOLD/FOREX
Camel crashes through car roof in Rajasthan: One dead, four injured

Villagers call for concrete steps to keep animals off roads

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Camel crashes through car roof in Rajasthan: One dead, four injured
Camels and crashes aren’t so unusual in the Indian state of Rajasthan, but what makes the recent one more terrifying is that the animal got stuck inside the frame of the vehicle after the collision.

NDTV reported the death one man and the injuries of four others on Saturday night when a speeding car on NH-148D in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district ran into a camel that suddenly appeared on the road.

The accident occurred at around 10pm.

Because of the momentum of the car, when it ran into the animal, the four-legged creature pierced the car frame and fell through the roof, reported Bhaskar English.

Station House Officer Shraddha Panchauri was quoted as saying by the daily that the injured were provided assistance, while the body of the driver was taken to the mortuary at Asind hospital.

It reportedly took rescuers about 30 minutes to remove the camel from the vehicle.

In the face of another tragic accident – there was a similar collision late last year – villagers are calling for help to prevent stray animals from venturing onto roads.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
