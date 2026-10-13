Brain tumour before US flight: Qatar Airways, EaseMyTrip told to pay Hyderabad family Rs300,000 in refund dispute

An Indian passenger who was diagnosed with a brain tumour just weeks before travelling to the United States has won a consumer court battle against Qatar Airways and online travel agency EaseMyTrip after both companies failed to properly address his request for a medical refund, according to Indian media reports.

The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III has ordered the companies to jointly pay Rs306,168 (Dh11,800/$3,215), including a ticket refund, compensation and legal costs, along with 12 per cent annual interest on the refund amount, The Times of India and NDTV said.

The ruling highlights the importance of medical waiver policies and the responsibilities of airlines and booking agents when passengers are unable to travel because of serious illness.

Does this ruling apply to all airlines? No. This is an Indian consumer commission decision based on the facts and policies involved in this particular case

Should you contact the airline or booking agent? Contact both promptly if you booked through a third party. Ask for written confirmation of the cancellation request and applicable waiver policy.

Can you get a refund on a non-refundable ticket? : Possibly. Some airlines allow medical waivers for serious illnesses, subject to their terms and supporting evidence. A refund is not automatic.

Raghuram died while the consumer complaint was still pending. In an order dated February 24, the commission allowed his children, Yamarthi Revanth and Yamarthi Rachna, to join the proceedings as his legal representatives.

The commission found deficiency in service and ruled that the passenger was entitled to recover his ticket costs, along with compensation for the inconvenience and mental distress caused.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.