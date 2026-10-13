Brain tumour before US flight: Qatar Airways, EaseMyTrip told to pay Hyderabad family Rs300,000 in refund dispute

Qatar Airways, EaseMyTrip ordered to refund tickets and pay compensation
Dubai: What happens when a serious medical emergency forces you to cancel an international flight, but the airline refuses to refund your ticket?
An Indian passenger who was diagnosed with a brain tumour just weeks before travelling to the United States has won a consumer court battle against Qatar Airways and online travel agency EaseMyTrip after both companies failed to properly address his request for a medical refund, according to Indian media reports.
The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III has ordered the companies to jointly pay Rs306,168 (Dh11,800/$3,215), including a ticket refund, compensation and legal costs, along with 12 per cent annual interest on the refund amount, The Times of India and NDTV said.
The ruling highlights the importance of medical waiver policies and the responsibilities of airlines and booking agents when passengers are unable to travel because of serious illness.
Raghuram Yamarthi and his wife had booked return tickets from Hyderabad to Atlanta through EaseMyTrip on August 2, 2024, paying Rs 1,86,168.
Their departure was scheduled for December 2, 2024.
But on November 1, Yamarthi suffered a seizure. Medical examinations revealed a brain tumour, which was subsequently diagnosed as malignant.
He underwent brain surgery on November 12 and was advised to receive six weeks of radiation treatment, making the planned international journey impossible.
Can you get a refund on a non-refundable ticket?: Possibly. Some airlines allow medical waivers for serious illnesses, subject to their terms and supporting evidence. A refund is not automatic.
What documents should you provide? A medical certificate explaining the condition, why travel is not possible and the relevant dates. Keep hospital records and correspondence.
Should you contact the airline or booking agent? Contact both promptly if you booked through a third party. Ask for written confirmation of the cancellation request and applicable waiver policy.
What if the refund is refused? Request a written explanation, check the fare conditions and consider escalating the complaint to the relevant consumer protection authority.
Does this ruling apply to all airlines? No. This is an Indian consumer commission decision based on the facts and policies involved in this particular case
On November 11, a day before his surgery, Yamarthi contacted Qatar Airways to explain his medical emergency and request cancellation of the tickets with a full refund.
The airline directed him to EaseMyTrip because the tickets had been purchased through the travel agency.
He emailed EaseMyTrip on November 15 and submitted medical documents two days later.
However, he was subsequently informed that Qatar Airways had rejected the medical waiver request because it had been submitted late.
According to his complaint, repeated attempts to resolve the issue proved unsuccessful, with the airline and travel agency directing him back to each other.
EaseMyTrip allegedly offered a refund of only about Rs 95,000 if he cancelled the tickets without a medical waiver.
Unable to secure a full refund, Yamarthi issued a legal notice and eventually approached the consumer commission.
Raghuram died while the consumer complaint was still pending. In an order dated February 24, the commission allowed his children, Yamarthi Revanth and Yamarthi Rachna, to join the proceedings as his legal representatives.
The case subsequently continued, culminating in the September 29 ruling against Qatar Airways and EaseMyTrip.
Qatar Airways maintained that the tickets had been booked through a third-party travel agency and that EaseMyTrip was responsible for processing the refund.
The airline also said it had offered the passenger the option of keeping the tickets open for future travel.
But the commission examined the medical records, email correspondence and the airline’s published refund policy.
It noted that Qatar Airways’ policy provided for medical refund requests in cases of terminal illness before departure, subject to submission of a valid medical certificate.
The commission found that the passenger had provided evidence of a serious medical condition that prevented him from travelling.
It also rejected the attempt to shift responsibility between the airline and the booking agency.
The bench held that both companies were required to properly consider the medical waiver request rather than leave the passenger repeatedly pursuing a refund.
The commission found deficiency in service and ruled that the passenger was entitled to recover his ticket costs, along with compensation for the inconvenience and mental distress caused.
In its September 29, 2026 order, the commission directed Qatar Airways and EaseMyTrip to jointly and severally pay:
In its September 29, 2026 order, the commission directed Qatar Airways and EaseMyTrip to jointly and severally pay:
Rs 1,86,168: Full refund of the flight tickets.
Rs 1 lakh: Compensation for mental agony and inconvenience.
Rs 20,000: Litigation costs.
12% annual interest: On the ticket refund, calculated from the date the passenger first informed EaseMyTrip of his request until payment.
The companies were directed to comply with the order within 45 days of receiving it.
The decision underscores an important lesson for travellers: A non-refundable ticket does not necessarily mean that a passenger has no recourse when a serious medical emergency prevents travel.
However, eligibility for a medical waiver depends on the airline’s policy, the circumstances and the supporting documentation.