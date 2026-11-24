Hriday had a longer fight with his lungs. He needed a ventilator and two doses of surfactant. He also developed raised pressure in the blood vessels of the lungs and a mild long-term lung condition linked to prematurity. Like his sister, he had pauses in breathing, an infection and jaundice. A blood vessel near his heart that normally closes after birth stayed open for a while, but it closed by itself. He also became anaemic and needed a blood transfusion.