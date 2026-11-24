Rollercoaster survival story of tiny brother and sister who weighed just 1.2kg and 1.35kg
Dubai: Like most expectant parents, Indian expats Anisha and Jidheesh had imagined holding their newborns, looking into their eyes and taking them home in just days. Instead, their first babies, twins Ithal and Hriday, were rushed into intensive care, surrounded by machines, after being born more than 10 weeks early.
The twins were born on June 12 at 29 weeks and two days. They were due to arrive by the end of August. The little girl, Ithal, tipped the scales at 1.35 kg, while her tinier brother, Hriday, weighed just 1.2 kg.
For the Kerala couple, the hardest part was not knowing when they could bring their children home. Ithal was discharged after 48 days. Hriday needed 60 days of intensive care.
Anisha told Gulf News that her pregnancy became complicated after the third month, when she had bleeding near the placenta. It healed, but she later developed a shortened cervix and needed a stitch to keep it closed under the care of her gynaecologist at Royal Medcare Hospital in Dubai, Dr Shanitha Fatima.
"We were still hoping to complete at least 30 to 32 weeks," Anisha said. She was given steroid injections to help the twins' lungs mature, but two days later, she began experiencing pain and her amniotic membranes started to bulge. An emergency Caesarean section followed.
"We didn't see our babies the way other parents see their newborns. They were immediately on machines. But God gives you strength at those moments," she said.
Both babies were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with breathing difficulties because their lungs were not fully developed. Both received surfactant, a substance that keeps the lungs' tiny air sacs open, and were put on ventilators.
Their journeys then differed, said Dr Abdul Malik Jawaid, the neonatology and paediatrics specialist who treated them.
Ithal responded fairly quickly. She had pauses in breathing, trouble tolerating feeds, an infection treated with antibiotics through a drip, and jaundice treated with light therapy. A scan showed a mild bleed in the brain, which improved. She was off breathing support by day 19.
Hriday had a longer fight with his lungs. He needed a ventilator and two doses of surfactant. He also developed raised pressure in the blood vessels of the lungs and a mild long-term lung condition linked to prematurity. Like his sister, he had pauses in breathing, an infection and jaundice. A blood vessel near his heart that normally closes after birth stayed open for a while, but it closed by itself. He also became anaemic and needed a blood transfusion.
While Ithal came off breathing support, Hriday still needed oxygen, and his oxygen levels sometimes dropped, requiring medical help. "He was a big fighter," Anisha said. By day 50 he was breathing room air on his own.
Anisha went home on the third day after delivery while her babies stayed behind. "Leaving them in the hospital and going home was the toughest moment," she said. The parents began visiting on the fifth day, usually twice daily.
Both parents work in Dubai, but the family lives in Al Nahda, Sharjah. "Feeding them was exhausting. Anisha had to spend hours expressing her milk," Jidheesh said.
After about two weeks, they began Kangaroo Mother Care, in which a parent holds the baby skin-to-skin against their chest. "Our first experience was very tense because they were surrounded by tubes. We were worried about handling them, especially Hriday, as his oxygen kept dropping," Jidheesh said.
The alarms stayed with them. "Even when we went to bed, the machine sounds would keep ringing in our ears," Anisha said.
Small gains kept their spirits up. "Every day we would ask how much they weighed. Every gram made us happy," she said.
Just as the couple prepared to take Ithal home, she developed a fever, which delayed her discharge by another week. When she finally went home after 46 days, Hriday was still in hospital. On day 60, he joined her.
At the time of discharge from the NICU, Ithal weighed 2.29kg and Hriday 2.27kg.
Follow-up care continues. Both needed eye checks for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), an eye condition that can affect premature babies, and other tests.
Neurologists and cardiologists have confirmed that the babies have no birth defects, and their eye and hearing tests have been normal.
After the all-clear, the family flew to Kerala this month so Anisha could have the traditional postnatal care she had missed. She had stopped working in the third month of pregnancy and returned to the office three months after delivery.
At the time of the interview, the twins' corrected age, counted from their due date rather than birth date, was about two and a half months. Their growth and milestones were on track. Ten days ago, Ithal weighed about 5.5kg and Hriday about 4.5kg.
One of the family's most emotional moments was the NICU graduation ceremony, with balloons, tiny graduation caps and a chance to thank the doctors and nurses.
"We couldn't thank them enough. We will never forget them," Anisha said.
The couple shared the twins' hospital journey and first flight home on their YouTube channel, hoping to give hope to other parents of premature babies.
World Prematurity Day was marked on November 15, and hospitals are raising awareness all month. The Dubai twins' story shows how specialised newborn care, parental involvement and regular follow-up can make a crucial difference to babies born too soon.
According to the World Health Organisation, around 15 million babies are born preterm each year, roughly one in 10 births worldwide.
This year’s theme, "Small babies, big potential. Invest in follow-up care to protect their future!", stresses care for preterm babies in special units and after they go home.