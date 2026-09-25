₹10,000 salary dispute allegedly sparks ₹240 million fire in India

Former accountant accused of setting textile goods ablaze after dispute with employer
A dispute over ₹10,000 in unpaid salary allegedly led a former accountant to set fire to textile goods in India’s Surat city, causing an estimated ₹240 million in losses, according to police.
The fire broke out at the Shyam Sangini Textile Market in Saroli on September 9 and was initially believed to have been accidental.
Investigators later arrested 33-year-old former accountant Vinod Savle, accusing him of deliberately starting the blaze following a dispute with his former employer.
Police said Savle had worked as an accountant at a shop in the market since April and earned ₹30,000 a month.
He later left the job, claiming he had been repeatedly harassed over his work and was still owed ₹10,000 in salary.
According to police, Savle allegedly bought petrol on September 8 before going to his former workplace and setting fire to textile goods outside the shop.
The flames spread to neighbouring premises, destroying goods and other materials stored in 17 shops belonging to four textile traders, according to the Times of India.
The four traders reported combined losses of ₹240 million.
Investigators said CCTV footage and human intelligence helped them identify the former employee as a suspect.
After reports emerged that police were looking for him, Savle allegedly switched off his mobile phone and left Surat, travelling to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Police said he returned to Surat about 12 days later after running low on money and was arrested.
The blaze also disrupted other businesses at the market after authorities shut the complex following fire-safety violations.
Authorities are investigating the case as alleged arson.