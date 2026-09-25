GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

₹10,000 salary dispute allegedly sparks ₹240 million fire in India

Former accountant accused of setting textile goods ablaze after dispute with employer

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The flames spread to neighbouring premises, destroying goods and other materials stored in 17 shops belonging to four textile traders.
The flames spread to neighbouring premises, destroying goods and other materials stored in 17 shops belonging to four textile traders.
Archived

A dispute over ₹10,000 in unpaid salary allegedly led a former accountant to set fire to textile goods in India’s Surat city, causing an estimated ₹240 million in losses, according to police.

The fire broke out at the Shyam Sangini Textile Market in Saroli on September 9 and was initially believed to have been accidental.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Investigators later arrested 33-year-old former accountant Vinod Savle, accusing him of deliberately starting the blaze following a dispute with his former employer.

Police said Savle had worked as an accountant at a shop in the market since April and earned ₹30,000 a month.

He later left the job, claiming he had been repeatedly harassed over his work and was still owed ₹10,000 in salary.

According to police, Savle allegedly bought petrol on September 8 before going to his former workplace and setting fire to textile goods outside the shop.

The flames spread to neighbouring premises, destroying goods and other materials stored in 17 shops belonging to four textile traders, according to the Times of India.

The four traders reported combined losses of ₹240 million.

Investigators said CCTV footage and human intelligence helped them identify the former employee as a suspect.

After reports emerged that police were looking for him, Savle allegedly switched off his mobile phone and left Surat, travelling to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Police said he returned to Surat about 12 days later after running low on money and was arrested.

The blaze also disrupted other businesses at the market after authorities shut the complex following fire-safety violations.

Authorities are investigating the case as alleged arson.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara.

Nani’s The Paradise storms box office with Rs 760m

2m read
Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks with Brazil's forward #07 Vinicius Junior during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026.

India paying Brazil ₹400 million for their friendly

1m read
Will India win a record 8th Women’s T20 Asia Cup?

Will India win a record 8th Women’s T20 Asia Cup?

3m read
Deepti: India are ‘always one step ahead’ of Pakistan

Deepti: India are ‘always one step ahead’ of Pakistan

2m read