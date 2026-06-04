Delhi hotel fire: Owner drove past blaze, left out of fear, say police

The hotel manager remains absconding after 21 killed in the blaze
NEW DELHI: The owner of a south Delhi hotel where a devastating fire killed 21 people allegedly drove past the burning building and left without stopping because he was afraid, according to investigators probing one of the capital’s deadliest hotel disasters in recent years.
Police arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj on Thursday and booked him under multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as they continued investigating the blaze that tore through the Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning.
During questioning, Bajaj allegedly told investigators that he passed by the hotel after the fire had broken out but did not stop to assist rescue efforts because he was frightened. The hotel manager remains absconding, according to Indian media reports.
The tragedy claimed 21 lives, including nine Indians and 12 foreign nationals from Bangladesh, Liberia, Nigeria and Mozambique. More than two dozen people were injured.
Crime branch officers, Delhi Police teams and forensic experts on Thursday combed through the charred building to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the catastrophe.
The area remained cordoned off as investigators collected evidence and questioned residents, shopkeepers, hotel employees and other witnesses.
Alleged absence of a valid fire NOC.
Reports of unauthorised floors and rooms.
Sealed windows and limited escape routes.
Sensor-operated entrance door.
Possible negligence by hotel management.
Compliance with building and fire safety regulations
Authorities are examining whether alleged violations of building regulations and fire safety norms contributed to the high death toll.
According to investigators, the establishment had permission for only six rooms but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement. Officials are also verifying reports that additional floors were constructed without mandatory approvals.
Investigators are further examining whether the building lacked a valid fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and whether structural features hindered evacuation efforts.
Among the allegations being investigated are sealed windows, a single entry-exit point and a sensor-operated main door that may have trapped occupants as flames and smoke rapidly spread through the building.
Police have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to culpable homicide, negligence and fire-related offences.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited injured survivors at Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday and announced financial assistance for victims’ families.
The Delhi government said it would provide Rs10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased victim and Rs5 lakh to those seriously injured.
Authorities also said arrangements were being made to transport the mortal remains of victims to their native places.
“The Delhi Government stands firmly with every affected family. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for strength to the bereaved families during this difficult time,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.
Amid the tragedy, a local mattress shop owner and his son emerged as unlikely heroes after sacrificing nearly Rs2 lakh worth of merchandise to help save lives, NDTV reported.
Riyazuddin Mansuri and his son Armaan rushed around 20 to 25 mattresses and quilts from their shop opposite the hotel and spread them on the road to create a makeshift safety cushion for people trapped inside.
As flames engulfed the lower floors, desperate occupants on upper levels began shouting for help and asking whether they should jump.
“I immediately brought out around 20 to 25 quilts and mattresses from the shop and spread them outside the building,” Armaan told PTI.
The family said several mattresses were stacked on top of one another, allowing trapped guests to leap from windows and balconies to safety.
“I suffered a loss of about Rs2 lakh. We also gave bedsheets that were used to carry the dead and the injured. On the grounds of humanity, everyone is the same, whether Hindu or Muslim. We are all Hindustani. It was my duty to help our brothers,” Riyazuddin said.
The family’s actions drew widespread praise on social media, with many users urging authorities to compensate and honour them.
“This mattress shop guy pulled out 20-22 new mattresses from his shop and saved the lives of absolute strangers. Government should compensate him,” one user wrote.
Others called for official recognition of what many described as a selfless act of courage amid chaos, saying the shopkeeper’s quick thinking prevented an even greater loss of life.
-- With IANS inputs