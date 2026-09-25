The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal
Dubai: Nani’s The Paradise has made a strong start at the Indian box office, recording the actor’s biggest opening day yet.
Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama was released in theatres on Thursday following paid preview shows on Wednesday. The film, which received an A certificate from India’s Central Board of Film Certification, collected Rs 34.65 crore (Rs 346.5 million) net in India on its first day, according to trade figures.
The film’s India gross stood at Rs 54.90 crore (Rs 549 million), including revenue from the preview shows. It also collected around Rs 22 crore (Rs 220 million) gross overseas, taking its worldwide opening-day total to Rs 76.90 crore (Rs 769 million).
The Paradise recorded around 47 per cent occupancy across 9,732 shows, with the Telugu market contributing the largest share, followed by Hindi. Tamil screenings recorded the lowest collections.
The opening puts The Paradise ahead of Nani’s previous films. HIT: The Third Case, released in 2025, collected Rs 21 crore (Rs 210 million) net on its opening day, while Dasara, released in 2023, earned Rs 23.20 crore (Rs 232 million). Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collected Rs 9 crore (Rs 90 million) on its first day.
With Friday followed by the weekend, The Paradise will now look to maintain its momentum at the box office. Strong weekend collections could further boost the film’s overall theatrical run.
Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, The Paradise is backed by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.
The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in key roles.
Set in the fictional world of Paradise, the story follows the Savaari tribe as they seek legal recognition from the government while struggling against a feudal lord who exploits their community.
The film is also playing in UAE cinemas, where Nani has a strong following among Malayalam, Telugu and Indian film audiences.