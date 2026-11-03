Why does Trump keep sending mixed signals on Iran? 3 rival camps push competing strategies on war and peace

While one group wants a negotiated settlement, another favours renewed military action against Tehran. A third believes Washington should avoid both options for now and maintain crippling economic pressure until Iran makes further concessions.

“One way or the other, we will do something, but there is no rush,” Trump told Axios on Monday.

The divisions are not entirely new. Before Trump launched the February 28 strikes, several senior advisers, including Vice President JD Vance, had expressed reservations about military action. But once Trump decided to proceed, they rallied behind him, CNN reported. Eight months later, the debate has resurfaced, with competing groups advocating diplomacy, renewed strikes or prolonged economic pressure.

The argument for diplomacy is that another military campaign may not produce a better outcome, particularly after months of fighting that have disrupted global energy markets and heightened tensions across the Arabian Gulf.

According to Axios, they believe Iran cannot be trusted to reach or honour a lasting agreement and that Washington should use military force to achieve its objectives.

Regional officials have warned that further US strikes might prompt Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen to intensify attacks on Saudi Arabia and Red Sea shipping, while armed groups in Iraq could become involved.

US media reported on Tuesday that American forces had conducted limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. US officials described the operation as defensive rather than the start of a renewed large-scale campaign.

Tehran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States agrees to demands that include sanctions relief and an end to the blockade of Iranian ports.

On Tuesday, senior Iranian official Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran had provided Washington with a rational response and that the next move was up to the United States.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.