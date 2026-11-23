The COP31 climate summit in Turkey ended in failure on Sunday after nearly 200 countries failed to agree on a common plan to confront global warming. The talks in Antalya ran more than 49 hours beyond their scheduled conclusion, making them the longest UN climate negotiations on record.

The dispute was therefore about much more than wording. It concerned how quickly economies should move away from fossil fuels and who would bear the economic consequences.

The next summit, COP32, is scheduled for Ethiopia in 2027. COP33 in 2028 is expected to review global progress on emissions reductions through the next global stocktake, although its host has yet to be confirmed.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.