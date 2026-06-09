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Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee ruled unlawful: What it means for hiring foreign workers

US federal court strikes down steep H-1B fee, easing costs for employers and global talent

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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The US Chamber of Commerce argued in a new legal challenge that the $100,000 fee is unlawful because it overrides provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that govern the H-1B programme.
The US Chamber of Commerce argued in a new legal challenge that the $100,000 fee is unlawful because it overrides provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that govern the H-1B programme.
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A US federal court has ruled that the Trump administration’s $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications is unlawful, a decision that could ease hiring pressures for US employers relying on skilled foreign workers.

The ruling vacates the policy introduced through a presidential proclamation, which had significantly raised costs for companies sponsoring overseas talent.

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Court rejects fee as unauthorised tax

According to a Reuters report, US District Judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the Trump administration’s $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications functioned as a tax that Congress had never authorised, violating both the US Constitution and federal administrative law.

The ruling effectively vacates the fee, which had sharply increased costs for employers seeking to hire skilled foreign professionals.

The decision followed legal challenges from multiple state attorneys general, who argued that the policy exceeded executive authority.

H-1B visa basics: Who qualifies and how it works

The H-1B visa programme allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised fields such as technology, engineering and science. It is widely used by major employers to address skill shortages in the labour market.

Applicants must typically hold at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification. The visa is valid for three years and can be extended for another three, making it a key pathway for long-term skilled employment in the US.

Economists have long argued that the programme supports US competitiveness by enabling companies to access global talent, expand operations, and in some cases create additional domestic jobs.

Key facts you need to know:

  • H-1B visas let US firms hire top global talent in tech, science & engineering.

  • Requires a bachelor’s or equivalent; valid 3 years, extendable 3 more.

  • Helps companies fill skill gaps & stay competitive.

  • Can boost US business growth and create local jobs.

  • Key pathway for long-term skilled foreign workers.

Impact on employers and foreign workers

The overturned fee had raised concerns among businesses about sharply higher hiring costs and reduced access to international talent. Prior to the change, H-1B application fees ranged between $2,000 and $5,000.

The court ruling is expected to restore more predictable cost conditions for employers and improve prospects for foreign professionals seeking US roles, particularly in high-demand sectors.

Key details:

  • $100K H-1B fee had raised concerns over higher hiring costs

  • Earlier H-1B fees ranged between $2,000 and $5,000

  • Ruling restores more predictable hiring costs for employers

  • Expected to improve access to foreign skilled talent

The court ruling is expected to restore more predictable cost conditions for employers and improve prospects for foreign professionals seeking US roles, particularly in high-demand sectors.


Legal limits on executive authority

In his ruling, Judge Sorokin also rejected the administration’s argument that immigration law allowed the president broad authority to impose such financial requirements.

He stated that while the executive branch has discretion over immigration policy, Congress did not delegate the power to impose taxes through such measures.

What happens next

The Trump administration has said it will appeal the decision. The case is likely to continue shaping the debate over immigration policy, skilled labour demand, and the limits of executive authority in the United States.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpVisaUS immigration policyH-1B visa challenges

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