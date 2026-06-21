JD Vance’s 'favourite' Indian, Pakistani people remark at US–Iran talks goes viral

Social media abuzz as Vance mixes personal humour with serious US–Iran negotiations
US Vice President JD Vance drew attention during US–Iran talks in Switzerland after referring to his “favourite” Indian and Pakistani individuals in a remark that quickly gained traction online.
The comment, made during the high-level diplomatic engagement, has sparked widespread discussion on social media amid the ongoing negotiations.
Speaking on the sidelines of the negotiations, Vance said his “favourite” people from India and Pakistan were his wife, Usha Vance, and Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir.
“I have two favourite Pakistan and Indian people in my life — one is my Indian wife and the other is Pakistan Field Marshal Munir here,” he said, drawing attention for the unusual remark made in a diplomatic setting.
Vance also praised Munir’s role in recent engagements, saying he had spoken to him more than almost anyone else over the past three months.
“We would not have been here without his statesmanship and military leadership. He has shown himself to be a great diplomat,” he added.
The comments quickly spread across social media, fuelled by Vance’s frequent references to his wife, whose family roots trace back to Andhra Pradesh, and his earlier public praise for both Munir and Pakistan’s leadership.
At the start of the Switzerland talks, Vance described the meeting as a “historic moment”, saying Washington aimed to “turn over a new leaf” in relations with Tehran.
He said the goal was to reset ties and explore whether the region could move towards long-term stability through diplomacy.
Vance noted that the discussions marked an unusually high-level engagement between the US and Iran, with talks centred on Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional tensions.
The US delegation said the aim was to prevent renewed conflict, ensure stability in the Middle East, and keep key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz open as negotiations continue.