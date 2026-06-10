In 24 hours, Trump went from peace deal to ‘pay the price’

What changed between Trump’s promise of peace and his latest threat to Tehran?
Dubai: Less than 24 hours after predicting that negotiations with Iran could be concluded in “two or three days”, US President Donald Trump was delivering a dramatically different message.
“The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”
The sharp change in tone came after a turbulent day in which the United States and Iran exchanged strikes, raising fresh doubts about the prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough and highlighting the fragile state of a ceasefire that has been under increasing strain.
The contrast was striking.
On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that negotiations on a lasting settlement to end the conflict were in their “final throes” and could be wrapped up in “two or three days.” It was the latest in a series of optimistic assessments from the White House that a deal remained within reach despite repeated flare-ups across the region.
By Wednesday, however, diplomacy appeared to have taken a back seat to military escalation.
The immediate trigger was the downing of a US Apache helicopter earlier this week, one of the most serious direct confrontations between the United States and Iran since the war began. The US military responded with strikes on Iranian air-defence, surveillance and command-and-control facilities near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran retaliated by launching attacks against US-linked targets in Jordan and Bahrain. Jordan said it intercepted five missiles aimed at the Azraq area, while Bahrain reported destroying a number of incoming aerial threats. Kuwait also activated its air defences against what it described as hostile aerial targets.
Taken together, the developments suggested that events on the battlefield were moving faster than diplomatic efforts to contain them.
Yet Trump’s shift from dealmaker to hardliner may not be as contradictory as it first appears.
Throughout his political career, Trump has frequently combined threats and diplomacy, often using harsh rhetoric alongside claims that negotiations are progressing. His approach to North Korea, China and Iran has frequently followed a similar pattern: warnings of severe consequences are paired with declarations that a deal remains possible.
Supporters argue that the strategy is designed to maximise leverage by keeping adversaries uncertain about Washington’s next move. Critics counter that repeated shifts in tone can create confusion among allies and complicate delicate negotiations.
The latest episode appears to reflect that tension.
Only hours before the exchange of strikes, Trump had projected confidence that diplomacy was succeeding. But the downing of an American helicopter changed the political and military calculus. Any US president would have faced pressure to respond forcefully after the loss of a military aircraft, particularly in a conflict where Washington has repeatedly insisted it will defend its personnel and interests.
Trump’s remarks on Wednesday may therefore have been aimed at several audiences at once.
For Iran, the message was that attacks on US forces would carry consequences.
For regional allies, including Israel and Gulf partners, it was a signal that Washington remained committed to their security despite ongoing negotiations.
And for domestic audiences, it demonstrated that the administration was willing to respond militarily even while pursuing diplomacy.
The question now is whether the tougher rhetoric represents a temporary reaction to a specific incident or a broader shift in US strategy.
That matters because the conflict remains active on multiple fronts.
In Lebanon, Israeli operations continue despite diplomatic efforts to preserve a ceasefire. The Strait of Hormuz remains heavily militarised. Iran has warned foreign forces operating near its territory that they face increasing risks, while Gulf states are becoming more directly exposed to the conflict as missiles and drones cross regional airspace.
Against that backdrop, Trump’s latest comments raise an uncomfortable question: If negotiations were truly only “two or three days” from success, why did the situation deteriorate so quickly?
One possibility is that the White House still believes diplomacy remains the best path forward but sees military pressure as necessary to keep Iran at the negotiating table. Another is that recent events have exposed how far apart the two sides remain despite months of talks.
Either way, the past 24 hours have underscored the central challenge facing all parties involved in the conflict.
Diplomacy and military escalation are no longer taking place in separate arenas. They are unfolding simultaneously, with each missile strike, retaliatory attack and political statement influencing the prospects for a settlement.
Whether Trump’s latest warning marks the collapse of diplomacy or an attempt to revive it through pressure remains unclear.
What is clear is that within a single day, the conversation shifted from a deal supposedly just days away to warnings that Iran would have to “pay the price” — a reminder of how quickly hopes for peace can be overtaken by the realities of war.