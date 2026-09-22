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Hundreds of US flights cancelled due to outage

Amtrak crew severs telecom fiber, triggering widespread FAA flight pauses

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AFP
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Telecom outage from fiber break disrupts air travel at key East Coast airports
Telecom outage from fiber break disrupts air travel at key East Coast airports
AFP

Hundreds of flights from US east coast airports were cancelled or delayed Monday due to a telecommunications line outage caused by a construction mistake, US officials said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X that around 1900 GMT, flights were resuming at LaGuardia Airport and Philadelphia, while flights into Newark and JFK Airports were paused.

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"An Amtrak construction crew accidentally cut into a fiber line in New Jersey which caused a telecom outage and forced FAA to pause flights in the Northeast," Duffy said.

Amtrak is the US passenger train company.

Around 1900 GMT, Newark Airport, a key New York City-area hub, had 168 flights canceled and 97 delayed, while Philadelphia had 63 canceled flights and 189 delays, according to FlightAware.

Monday's airport disruption stemmed from two problems, according to Bryan Bedford, head of the Federal Aviation Administration.

After identifying an outage in the primary telecom line, "we discovered that the backup fiber had a break," Bedford said following a briefing to reporters on new air traffic technologies.

Bedford described the rupture on the backup line as "massive" due to the construction mistake.

He said he expected the primary system to be restored by early afternoon but estimated that repairing the backup line would need 13 hours.

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