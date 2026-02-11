GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US suspends flights at airport for 10 days for ‘special security reasons’

All flights to and from the airport to be grounded till February 20

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas for 10 days.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas for 10 days.
ANI

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas for 10 days, citing unspecified “special security reasons.”

According to a notice issued by the FAA, temporary flight restrictions came into effect at 11:30 pm Tuesday and will remain in place until February 20. The order covers airspace over El Paso and parts of neighboring southern New Mexico. Mexican airspace is not affected.

“No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas” covered by the restrictions, the FAA said, without providing further details about the nature of the security concerns.

El Paso International Airport confirmed in a social media post that all flights — including commercial, cargo and general aviation — would be grounded for the duration of the restrictions. The airport described the order as having been issued on short notice and said it was awaiting further guidance from the FAA.

Travellers were advised to contact their airlines for the latest flight status information.

The shutdown is expected to cause significant disruption in the region. El Paso, a border city with a population of nearly 700,000 — and considerably more when the broader metropolitan area is included — serves as a major gateway for west Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Mexico. The city is also closely linked to cross-border commerce with neighboring Ciudad Juarez in Mexico.

Major US carriers operating at the airport include Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

The FAA has not indicated whether the restrictions could be extended beyond February 20.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The new route will operate 5 flights per week, giving passengers more travel options and boosting air connectivity between the UAE and India.

New Sharjah – India flight launched by SpiceJet

1m read
Turkish Airlines flight diverted after right engine fire alert — all 236 onboard safe.

Plane engine fire scare forces emergency landing

2m read
The Starship and Super Heavy rockets stacked together, ready for lift-off.

Fully reusable rockets: Starship gets FAA green light

2m read
Camera captures wheel falling from BA jet at take-off

Camera captures wheel falling from BA jet at take-off

2m read