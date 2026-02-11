US suspends flights at airport for 10 days for ‘special security reasons’

All flights to and from the airport to be grounded till February 20
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas for 10 days, citing unspecified “special security reasons.”
According to a notice issued by the FAA, temporary flight restrictions came into effect at 11:30 pm Tuesday and will remain in place until February 20. The order covers airspace over El Paso and parts of neighboring southern New Mexico. Mexican airspace is not affected.
“No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas” covered by the restrictions, the FAA said, without providing further details about the nature of the security concerns.
El Paso International Airport confirmed in a social media post that all flights — including commercial, cargo and general aviation — would be grounded for the duration of the restrictions. The airport described the order as having been issued on short notice and said it was awaiting further guidance from the FAA.
Travellers were advised to contact their airlines for the latest flight status information.
The shutdown is expected to cause significant disruption in the region. El Paso, a border city with a population of nearly 700,000 — and considerably more when the broader metropolitan area is included — serves as a major gateway for west Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Mexico. The city is also closely linked to cross-border commerce with neighboring Ciudad Juarez in Mexico.
Major US carriers operating at the airport include Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.
The FAA has not indicated whether the restrictions could be extended beyond February 20.