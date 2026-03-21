From storming WWII beaches to Iraq’s streets: How Marines fought America’s toughest battles

Trump orders 2,500 more Marines, force built for speed, adaptability and frontline combat
Dubai: From storming World War II beaches to spearheading urban combat in Iraq, the US Marines have long served as America’s first force into battle, built for speed, adaptability and frontline fighting.
That role is back in focus as the United States moves additional Marine forces into position amid a widening conflict with Iran, even as President Donald Trump insists he has not yet decided to deploy ground troops.
US officials told The Associated Press that Washington is sending three more amphibious assault ships and roughly 2,500 additional Marines to the Middle East.
The deployment follows a decision just days earlier to redirect another group of amphibious ships carrying about 2,500 Marines from the Pacific to the region. Together, the reinforcements will join more than 50,000 US troops already stationed across the Middle East.
Other reports point to an even broader military posture taking shape at sea. The Wall Street Journal said between 2,200 and 2,500 Marines from the California-based USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are being deployed, while CNN reported that thousands of Marines and sailors could be sent to the region.
Axios separately said the Trump administration is considering more aggressive options, including the possible seizure of Iran’s strategic Kharg Island — a move that could potentially involve Marine forces.
Asked about the deployments, the Marine Corps confirmed that the USS Boxer group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are “deployed at sea,” while the US 3rd Fleet described their activities as “routine operations,” offering no details on their destination.
The movements come as a fast-moving conflict continues to escalate. The United States and Israel launched a large-scale air campaign against Iran on February 28, targeting military infrastructure and leadership. US and Israeli officials say the strikes have significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities, killing several senior figures.
Tehran, however, has responded with waves of drones and missiles, as well as attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes during peacetime.
Iranian officials have also pushed back against claims of military degradation. A spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Iran continues to produce missiles despite Israeli assertions that its capabilities had been destroyed, though Iranian state media later reported he was killed in an airstrike.
Against this backdrop, the deployment of Marines — designed to operate from the sea and respond rapidly to crises — signals Washington’s intent to keep fast, flexible military options on the table as the conflict evolves.
What exactly makes the US Marines the force Washington turns to in moments like this — and what role have they played in America’s past wars?
When were the US Marines first deployed?
The US Marine Corps was established in 1775 during the American Revolutionary War. From the outset, it was designed as a sea-based fighting force, able to launch operations from naval ships. One of its earliest overseas missions came in Tripoli in 1805, setting the foundation for its expeditionary role.
Marines have been at the forefront of some of the US military’s toughest battles:
World War II: Amphibious assaults at Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal
Iraq War: A central role in the Battle of Fallujah, one of the most intense urban battles
Afghanistan: Long-running combat and counterinsurgency operations
These missions cemented their reputation for high-intensity frontline combat.
Marines are structured for speed and flexibility:
Deploy rapidly from ships anywhere in the world
Lead amphibious assaults and early-stage combat operations
Operate as self-contained units with infantry, air and logistics support
Fight across terrains — from coastlines to cities to deserts
Their deployment gives Washington rapid-response options without immediate full-scale escalation:
Can respond quickly to fast-moving developments
Do not require immediate ground bases
Act as both a deterrent and a combat-ready force
Allow the US to scale operations up or down depending on the situation
When speed, uncertainty and risk define a conflict, the Marines are often the first force the United States turns to.