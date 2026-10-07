Prosecutors allege at least 14 children were abused inside the California home
A California couple who built a family of at least 21 children through surrogacy have been charged over the alleged abuse of children at their mansion, with prosecutors claiming surveillance cameras captured some of the incidents.
Guojun Xuan, 66, and Silvia Zhang, 39, were arrested on October 6 at their home in Arcadia, Los Angeles County.
Prosecutors allege at least 14 surrogate-born children, some as young as two months, suffered abuse. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty and deny the allegations.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman described the property as a “house of horrors.”
The investigation began in May 2025 after a two-month-old baby from the home was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.
Authorities subsequently removed 15 children from the property. Another six children linked to the couple were located elsewhere, according to prosecutors.
Investigators allege the couple operated Mark Surrogacy from their home and used surrogate mothers to have the children.
Prosecutors say an extensive surveillance system inside the mansion captured physical abuse by nannies.
Xuan is accused of telling one nanny to hit a child harder and allegedly joined in during another incident.
A third defendant, nanny Chunmei Li, has also been charged with felony child abuse and remains wanted.
Xuan faces charges including conspiracy to commit child abuse, child abuse, accessory after the fact and dissuading a witness. Zhang faces conspiracy, accessory and witness-dissuasion charges.
Prosecutors had sought bail of $100 million for each defendant. A judge instead set bail at $20 million each.
Authorities have not alleged that all 21 children were abused, and the charges remain allegations that must be proven in court.