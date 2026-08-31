About 15 people missing after Grand Canyon flash flood

No deaths reported as Grand Canyon flood damages key water pipeline
About 15 people may be missing after a flash flood in Grand Canyon National Park, the National Park Service said in a statement Sunday.
Video footage taken by hikers shows a torrent of muddy water rushing by a trail and under footbridges as well as logs and other debris floating down swollen rivers, accompanied by a dull roar.
The floods hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on Saturday, the park service said, adding that it was working with Arizona authorities to evacuate people and account for missing individuals.
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Earlier, the park service said that more than 20 people were believed missing.
The flash flood, which began about 2:30 pm on Saturday, was caused by rainfall on the Kaibab Plateau, it said.
There were no deaths or injuries, the park service said in an email.
As of Sunday morning, 62 people have been evacuated, and others were scheduled to be evacuated.
More thunderstorms and heavy rainfall were possible through Monday, possibly leading to "additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions," the park service warned.
The flooding damaged a key water pipeline into Grand Canyon National Park, it said on X, announcing water restrictions in its most visited area and a ban on wood and charcoal fires.
Some overnight accomodations will close, although the park will remain open for day use.